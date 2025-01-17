iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

1,205.7
(-0.45%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD PARTLY PAIDUP PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,627.5

123.049,29,321.972,517.60.526,984.5181.86

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,324.4

72.1467,777.5253.10.32,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

9.11

062,241.94-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,698.15

109.0748,712.2-119.890.981,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

71.04

013,960.14-330.390343.5-97.25

Bharti Airtel PP: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

