Brabourne Enterprises Ltd merged Management Discussions

Brabourne Enterprises Ltd ANNUAL REPORT Management Discussion and Analysis
BRABOURNE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1. SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
The Scheme of Arrangement between RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly known as
RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Instant Holdings Ltd. and Instant Trading and
Investment Company Ltd. and the Company under sections 391 to 394 read with
sections 100 to 103 of the Companies Act, 1956 approved by the members at
the court convened meeting held on October 23, 2007 was sanctioned by the
Honble Bombay High Court by order passed on December 14, 2007 and has
become effective from February 5, 2008 (the Scheme). Pursuant to the
Scheme:
* the entire pharmaceuticals business of the Company has been sold to RPG
Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) with effect from
April 2, 2007 on going concern basis along with all assets and liabilities
pertaining to the said business, at consideration of Rs. 46 crores.
Consequently, the said pharmaceuticals business of the Company vests in and
stands transferred to RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals
Ltd.) from April 2, 2007 being appointed date fixed under the Scheme.
* the investments held by the Company have been sold to Instant Holdings
Ltd. with effect from April 1, 2007, at consideration of Rs. 53 crores.
Consequently, various investments held by the Company vests in and stands
transferred to Instant Holdings Ltd. from April 1, 2007 being appointed
date fixed under the Scheme. Instant Trading and Investment Company Ltd.,
the subsidiary of the Company, has been merged with Instant Holdings Ltd.
and thus stands dissolved.
* RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) has discharged
the consideration by issue of fully paid up equity shares of face value of
Rs. 8 in the ratio of 1:1 at aggregate premium of Rs. 34,50,49,200 to those
members of the Company whose names appeared in the register of members/who
were beneficial holders of the companys shares on February 22, 2008, being
record date fixed for the purpose. 1,43,68,850 equity shares so issued by
RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) have been listed
and admitted for trading by Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock
Exchange w.e.f June, 10, 2008.
* Instant Holdings Ltd, has discharged the consideration by issue of fully
paid up 99,50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 to the Company at
aggregate premium of Rs. 43.05 crores. Consequent to issue of these shares
to the Company, Instant Holdings Ltd. has become subsidiary of the Company.
* the Company has changed its name from RPG Life Sciences Limited to
Brabourne Enterprises Limited upon fresh certificate of incorporation
consequent upon change of name dated February 8, 2008 issued by the
Registrar of Companies.
2. FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs. in crores)
Total Income -
Expenses 0.09
Exceptional Item 27.16
Loss for the year before tax from continuing operations 0.09
Loss for the year before tax from discontinuing operations 27.16
Less: Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets 2.97
Loss for the year after tax from discontinuing operations 30.13
Loss for the year after tax 30.22
In view of sale of the Pharmaceuticals business and investments under the
Scheme of Arrangement, the Company did not have any income during the year
under review. The amount of net loss from discontinuing operations has been
adjusted against the share premium account pursuant to provisions of the
Scheme of Arrangement. The profit and loss account has balance of Rs. 1.41
crores consequent to transfer of Rs. 1.50 crores from debenture redemption
reserve account.
3. RISKS AND CONCERN
In view of absence of business activity at present, there are no specific
risks perceived by the Company. The recent spurt in inflation and fall in
capital market remains a cause of concern.
4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The Company has an adequate system of internal controls. The internal
control system provide for clearly spelt out policy guidelines and approval
procedures. To supplement internal controls, the Company has also appointed
a firm of Chartered Accountants as internal auditors to carry out audits
and report thereon to the audit committee.
5. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES
All employees in service of the Company on February 5, 2008 have become
employees of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)
without any break in their service and on the terms and conditions not less
favourable than those applicable whilst in service of the Company.
For and on behalf of Board of Directors
P. Sampath
Chairman
Place: Mumbai
Date : June 30, 2008