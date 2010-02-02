Brabourne Enterprises Ltd merged Management Discussions

Brabourne Enterprises Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions

BRABOURNE ENTERPRISES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1. SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT The Scheme of Arrangement between RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly known as RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Instant Holdings Ltd. and Instant Trading and Investment Company Ltd. and the Company under sections 391 to 394 read with sections 100 to 103 of the Companies Act, 1956 approved by the members at the court convened meeting held on October 23, 2007 was sanctioned by the Honble Bombay High Court by order passed on December 14, 2007 and has become effective from February 5, 2008 (the Scheme). Pursuant to the Scheme: * the entire pharmaceuticals business of the Company has been sold to RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) with effect from April 2, 2007 on going concern basis along with all assets and liabilities pertaining to the said business, at consideration of Rs. 46 crores. Consequently, the said pharmaceuticals business of the Company vests in and stands transferred to RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) from April 2, 2007 being appointed date fixed under the Scheme. * the investments held by the Company have been sold to Instant Holdings Ltd. with effect from April 1, 2007, at consideration of Rs. 53 crores. Consequently, various investments held by the Company vests in and stands transferred to Instant Holdings Ltd. from April 1, 2007 being appointed date fixed under the Scheme. Instant Trading and Investment Company Ltd., the subsidiary of the Company, has been merged with Instant Holdings Ltd. and thus stands dissolved. * RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) has discharged the consideration by issue of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 8 in the ratio of 1:1 at aggregate premium of Rs. 34,50,49,200 to those members of the Company whose names appeared in the register of members/who were beneficial holders of the companys shares on February 22, 2008, being record date fixed for the purpose. 1,43,68,850 equity shares so issued by RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) have been listed and admitted for trading by Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange w.e.f June, 10, 2008. * Instant Holdings Ltd, has discharged the consideration by issue of fully paid up 99,50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 to the Company at aggregate premium of Rs. 43.05 crores. Consequent to issue of these shares to the Company, Instant Holdings Ltd. has become subsidiary of the Company. * the Company has changed its name from RPG Life Sciences Limited to Brabourne Enterprises Limited upon fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name dated February 8, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies. 2. FINANCIAL RESULTS (Rs. in crores) Total Income - Expenses 0.09 Exceptional Item 27.16 Loss for the year before tax from continuing operations 0.09 Loss for the year before tax from discontinuing operations 27.16 Less: Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets 2.97 Loss for the year after tax from discontinuing operations 30.13 Loss for the year after tax 30.22 In view of sale of the Pharmaceuticals business and investments under the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company did not have any income during the year under review. The amount of net loss from discontinuing operations has been adjusted against the share premium account pursuant to provisions of the Scheme of Arrangement. The profit and loss account has balance of Rs. 1.41 crores consequent to transfer of Rs. 1.50 crores from debenture redemption reserve account. 3. RISKS AND CONCERN In view of absence of business activity at present, there are no specific risks perceived by the Company. The recent spurt in inflation and fall in capital market remains a cause of concern. 4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY The Company has an adequate system of internal controls. The internal control system provide for clearly spelt out policy guidelines and approval procedures. To supplement internal controls, the Company has also appointed a firm of Chartered Accountants as internal auditors to carry out audits and report thereon to the audit committee. 5. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES All employees in service of the Company on February 5, 2008 have become employees of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. (formerly RPG Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) without any break in their service and on the terms and conditions not less favourable than those applicable whilst in service of the Company. For and on behalf of Board of Directors P. Sampath Chairman Place: Mumbai Date : June 30, 2008