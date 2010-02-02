CHI Investments Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report

CHI INVESTMENTS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF CHI INVESTMENTS LIMITED 1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of CHI INVESTMENTS LIMITED, as at March 31, 2008, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow Statement for the period ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. 2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. 3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956 and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order to the, extent applicable. 4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above and our comments in paragraph 3 above, we report that. (i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. (iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. (iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956. (v) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors, as on 31st March 2008, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the Directors of the Company is disqualified as on 31St March 2008 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956. (vi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with the notes thereon give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. (a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2008. (b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the period ended on that date; and (c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flow for the period ended on that date. For N. M. RAIJI & CO. Chartered Accountants CA. Y. N. Thakkar Partner Membership No. 33329 Mumbai, Date: June 30, 2008 ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date) (i) The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured to / from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, sub-clause (b), (c), (d), (f) and (g) of clause (iii) of the Order are not applicable. (ii) In our opinion, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase and sale of shares. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weaknesses in internal controls. (iii) No transactions have been entered during the year in the register maintained in pursuance of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, subclause (b) of clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. (iv) The Company has not accepted any public deposits. (v) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of its business. (vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956. (vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income-tax, Wealth- tax and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues which remained outstanding as at March 31, 2008 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the records made available to us and the information and explanations given by the management, there are no dues of Income tax / Wealth tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. (viii) This year being the first financial year of the Company, clause (x) of the Order is not applicable. (ix) The Company has not taken any loan from financial institutions or banks or debenture holders. (x) Based on our examination and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. (xi) The Company is not a chit / nidhi / mutual benefit fund / societies. (xii) Based on our examinations of the records and evaluation of the related internal controls, we are of the opinion that proper records have been maintained of the transactions and contracts and timely entries have been made in those records. We also report that the Company has held the investments in its own name. (xiii) During the period, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions. (xiv) During the period, the Company has not obtained any Term Loan. (xv) The Company has not availed any short-term funds. (xvi) During the period, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (xvii) During the period, the Company has not issued any debentures. (xviii) During the period, the Company has not raised any money by public issue. (xix) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of such case by the management. For N.M. RAU & CO. Chartered Accountants CA.Y.N. Thakkar Partner Membership No. 33329 Mumbai, Date : June 30, 2008