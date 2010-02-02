CHI Investments Ltd merged Share Price directors Report

CHI INVESTMENTS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 DIRECTORS REPORT The Directors have pleasure in presenting their first report, together with the audited accounts for the period ended March 31, 2008. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the period ended March 31, 2008 (Rs. in lakhs) Income 363.67 Profit before Taxation 322.46 Provision for: Deferred Tax 2.07 Net Profit 324.53 Balance carried forward 324.53 DIVIDEND The Company is in its nascent stage of building its investment portfolio base and therefore needs to conserve its resources for reinvestment during the coming years. Your Directors are of the view that the Company should pursue this relentlessly and build a lasting foundation. Hence the Directors do not recommend any dividend for the period under review. PERFORMANCE The Companys investments portfolio yielded a dividend income of Rs. 3.55 crores during the period under review. The Market Value of the investment portfolio of the Company had reached a high level at certain periods during the year. However, with the changes in capital market valuations towards the end of the period under the review, the Market Value of the investment portfolio stood at Rs. 438.66 crores as on March 31, 2008. Due to the volatility in capital markets, surplus funds were invested in liquid assets like Mutual Funds. FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING During the current period, the Company has successfully implemented the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) with CEAT Limited and consequently, taken over the investment undertaking of CEAT Limited w.e.f. July 1, 2007. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company has issued equity shares, in the ratio of 25 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, to shareholders of CEAT Limited for every 100 equity shares held by them on the Record Date i.e. January 2, 2008. LISTING The Directors take pleasure in informing the shareholders that the securities of the Company were admitted to trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on April 24, 2008. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Industry Structure and Developments India is the 7th largest and 2nd most populous country in the world. India has long been considered a country of unrealized potential. A new spirit of economic freedom is now stirring in the country, bringing sweeping changes in its wake. A series of ambitious economic reforms aimed at deregulating the country and stimulating foreign investment has moved India firmly into the front ranks of the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region and unleashed the latent strengths of a complex and rapidly changing nation. The Company has, pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement, taken over from CEAT Limited a diversified investment portfolio, and thus, has interests in varied sectors like power transmission, power generation and distribution, entertainment, plantations and technology. Opportunities and future outlook Asian equity markets are sizable and fast growing. Since 1990, Asias capitalization has more than doubled in U.S. dollar terms to $13.7 trillion which is 30% of the world capitalization. Excluding Japan and Australia, it has risen almost tenfold. The financial hubs of Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan dominate the region, accounting for two-thirds of Asian equity assets. Markets in some other countries, such as India, Malaysia, and Taiwan Province of China, are also much developed. The growth in Asian markets has been accompanied by improved liquidity and breadth. Since 1990, market liquidity (share turnover) has more than doubled in relation to GDP, while turnover velocity (share turnover/market capitalization) has risen almost four fold. Market breadth (the percentage of market capitalization and turnover) accounted for by the ten largest companies is now greater in Asia than in other emerging markets, although less than in industrial countries. The factors driving the development of Asian Equity Markets can be identified as below: * International investor diversification * Financial integration * Growing domestic institutional investor base * Improvements in market infrastructure and governance The Indian economy exhibited a strong 9.4% (y-o-y) growth for the entire FY 07. The sectors contributing to this performance were the trade, hotels, transport and communication sector expanding at 13%, manufacturing at 12.3%, construction at 10.7%, and financing, insurance, real estate and business services sector at 10.6%. Indian equity markets have outperformed most developed country equity markets in the cast six years Further, it is a reflection of confidence in the administration of regulatory safeguards in Indian stock markets. By December 2007, Indian equity indices have risen to record levels and the Sensex was up by about 700% since its low in 2001. In sharp contrast, the Dow is less than 20% up since 2000 and the Nasdaq is still 45% below its peak in 2000. However, post December 2007, increased crude prices and higher inflation have caused a dent in market sentiments which has led to decline of 34.20% of BSE Sensex index from peak of 20869.78 on January 9, 2008 to low of 13731.54 in June 2008. SEBIs efforts at maintaining market integrity are rooted in sound principles. Market surveillance is entrusted to stock exchanges and stock watch systems are used to detect unusual price movements. In addition, the regulator, in coordination with stock exchanges, has instituted a range of risk- mitigation measures including margining, price bands and inspections of intermediaries., This has improved/ maintained investors confidence in the capital market despite recent fall in the said BSE index. To summarize, Indian equity and exchange-traded derivatives markets are closer to international best practices as compared to debt markets. Going by the current trend in the capital markets, the future of the Company appears to be secure. Risks, concerns and threats: Risks factors and threats: 1. Conditions in the Indian securities market may affect the price or liquidity of the Equity Shares. Though the Indian securities markets look very promising, they are smaller than securities markets in more developed economies. Indian stock exchanges have in the past experienced substantial fluctuations in the prices of the listed securities, as mentioned hereinabove. The bourses also experienced the terrible Tuesday of 2008 when the benchmark Sensex fell by 11.53% plunging by 2029 points. Such fluctuations unduly impact the share prices of listed companies. 2. Sensitivity to the economy and extraneous factors. The Companys performance is highly correlated to the performance of the economy and the financial markets. The health of the economy and the financial markets in turn depends on the domestic economic growth, state of the global economy and business and consumer confidence, among other factors. Any event disturbing the dynamic balance of these diverse factors would directly or indirectly affect the performance of the Company. 3. Political turmoil or terrorist attacks and other acts of Violence or war involing India, and other countries could adversely affect the financial markets, resulting in a loss of business confidence and adversely affecting the business, results, operations and financial condition. Concerns: 1. The Company is an investment company with income mainly from the dividends receivable on investments made and held by it in other listed and unlisted companies. The performance of the Company hence would depend on the performance of these investee companies. 2. The basic business of the Company is investing in stocks, shares and bonds. The value of these stocks, shares and bonds depend on the prevailing Stock Market scenario. The future success of the Company would depend on its ability to anticipate the volatility of the Stock Markets and minimizing risks through prudent investing decisions. Hence, volatility of the stock markets would be a cause of concern to the Company. Internal Control Systems and their adequacy: The Company maintains a system of strict internal control, including suitable monitoring procedures. Significant issues are brought to the attention of the Board of Directors. The internal controls existing in the Company are considered to be adequate vis-a-vis the business requirements. Human Resources: The Company is in the process of the formulation of the organization structure and putting in place the various human resources policies and assigning personnel for the same. Cautionary statement: Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys outlook, projections, estimates, expectations may be forward- looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include economic developments within the country, demand and supply conditions in the industry, input prices, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO Due to the nature of business, this provision is not applicable to the Company. EMPLOYEE STATEMENT During the period under review, no employee was in receipt of remuneration which in aggregate was equal or more than that specified under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956. DIRECTORS In accordance with the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles of Association, Mr. T. M. Elavia, Mr. H. N. Singh Rajpoot retire by rotation and have offered themselves for re-appointment. In accordance with the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles of Association, Mr. T. M. Elavia and Mr. H. N. Singh Rajpoot retire by rotation and have offered themselves for re-appointment. During the period under review Mr. M. G. Ramkrishna was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company and he would continue to hold office upto the date of the Annual General Meeting. However, a Notice has been received from a member along with requisite deposit proposing the name of Mr. M. G. Ramkrishna as Director retiring by rotation. The resolution for his appointment as Director liable to retire by rotation is being placed before the members for approval. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Pursuant to Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, your Directors, to the best of their knowledge and belief confirm that: i) The applicable Accounting Standards have been followed in the preparation of the annual accounts. ii) Such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and such judgements and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company in the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2008 and of the Profit and Loss Account for the said period viz. May 17, 2007 to March 31, 2008. iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. iv) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE A report on corporate governance, along with a certificate from the auditors of the Company, regarding the compliance of conditions of corporate governance, as also the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, are annexed to this report. AUDITORS Messrs N. M. Raiji & Co., auditors of the Company, retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re- appointment. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The Directors place on record their appreciation for the continued support they have received from financial institutions, banks, shareholders and employees towards conducting the business of the Company during the year under review. On behalf of the Board of Directors H.N. SINGH RAJPOOT T.M. ELAVIA Director Director Mumbai, Date: June 30, 2008