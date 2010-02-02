CHI Investments Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
CHI INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Directors have pleasure in presenting their first report, together with
the audited accounts for the period ended March 31, 2008.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the period ended
March 31, 2008
(Rs. in lakhs)
Income 363.67
Profit before Taxation 322.46
Provision for:
Deferred Tax 2.07
Net Profit 324.53
Balance carried forward 324.53
DIVIDEND
The Company is in its nascent stage of building its investment portfolio
base and therefore needs to conserve its resources for reinvestment during
the coming years. Your Directors are of the view that the Company should
pursue this relentlessly and build a lasting foundation. Hence the
Directors do not recommend any dividend for the period under review.
PERFORMANCE
The Companys investments portfolio yielded a dividend income of Rs. 3.55
crores during the period under review. The Market Value of the investment
portfolio of the Company had reached a high level at certain periods during
the year. However, with the changes in capital market valuations towards
the end of the period under the review, the Market Value of the investment
portfolio stood at Rs. 438.66 crores as on March 31, 2008.
Due to the volatility in capital markets, surplus funds were invested in
liquid assets like Mutual Funds.
FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING
During the current period, the Company has successfully implemented the
Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) with CEAT Limited and consequently, taken
over the investment undertaking of CEAT Limited w.e.f. July 1, 2007.
Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company has issued equity shares, in the ratio
of 25 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, to
shareholders of CEAT Limited for every 100 equity shares held by them on
the Record Date i.e. January 2, 2008.
LISTING
The Directors take pleasure in informing the shareholders that the
securities of the Company were admitted to trading on the Bombay Stock
Exchange Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on April
24, 2008.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Structure and Developments
India is the 7th largest and 2nd most populous country in the world. India
has long been considered a country of unrealized potential. A new spirit of
economic freedom is now stirring in the country, bringing sweeping changes
in its wake. A series of ambitious economic reforms aimed at deregulating
the country and stimulating foreign investment has moved India firmly into
the front ranks of the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region and unleashed
the latent strengths of a complex and rapidly changing nation.
The Company has, pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement, taken over from CEAT
Limited a diversified investment portfolio, and thus, has interests in
varied sectors like power transmission, power generation and distribution,
entertainment, plantations and technology.
Opportunities and future outlook
Asian equity markets are sizable and fast growing. Since 1990, Asias
capitalization has more than doubled in U.S. dollar terms to $13.7 trillion
which is 30% of the world capitalization. Excluding Japan and Australia, it
has risen almost tenfold. The financial hubs of Hong Kong, Singapore and
Japan dominate the region, accounting for two-thirds of Asian equity
assets. Markets in some other countries, such as India, Malaysia, and
Taiwan Province of China, are also much developed.
The growth in Asian markets has been accompanied by improved liquidity and
breadth. Since 1990, market liquidity (share turnover) has more than
doubled in relation to GDP, while turnover velocity (share turnover/market
capitalization) has risen almost four fold. Market breadth (the percentage
of market capitalization and turnover) accounted for by the ten largest
companies is now greater in Asia than in other emerging markets, although
less than in industrial countries.
The factors driving the development of Asian Equity Markets can be
identified as below:
* International investor diversification
* Financial integration
* Growing domestic institutional investor base
* Improvements in market infrastructure and governance
The Indian economy exhibited a strong 9.4% (y-o-y) growth for the entire FY
07. The sectors contributing to this performance were the trade, hotels,
transport and communication sector expanding at 13%, manufacturing at
12.3%, construction at 10.7%, and financing, insurance, real estate and
business services sector at 10.6%.
Indian equity markets have outperformed most developed country equity
markets in the cast six years Further, it is a reflection of confidence in
the administration of regulatory safeguards in Indian stock markets. By
December 2007, Indian equity indices have risen to record levels and the
Sensex was up by about 700% since its low in 2001. In sharp contrast, the
Dow is less than 20% up since 2000 and the Nasdaq is still 45% below its
peak in 2000. However, post December 2007, increased crude prices and
higher inflation have caused a dent in market sentiments which has led to
decline of 34.20% of BSE Sensex index from peak of 20869.78 on January 9,
2008 to low of 13731.54 in June 2008.
SEBIs efforts at maintaining market integrity are rooted in sound
principles. Market surveillance is entrusted to stock exchanges and stock
watch systems are used to detect unusual price movements. In addition, the
regulator, in coordination with stock exchanges, has instituted a range of
risk- mitigation measures including margining, price bands and inspections
of intermediaries., This has improved/ maintained investors confidence in
the capital market despite recent fall in the said BSE index.
To summarize, Indian equity and exchange-traded derivatives markets are
closer to international best practices as compared to debt markets. Going
by the current trend in the capital markets, the future of the Company
appears to be secure.
Risks, concerns and threats:
Risks factors and threats:
1. Conditions in the Indian securities market may affect the price or
liquidity of the Equity Shares.
Though the Indian securities markets look very promising, they are smaller
than securities markets in more developed economies. Indian stock exchanges
have in the past experienced substantial fluctuations in the prices of the
listed securities, as mentioned hereinabove. The bourses also experienced
the terrible Tuesday of 2008 when the benchmark Sensex fell by 11.53%
plunging by 2029 points. Such fluctuations unduly impact the share prices
of listed companies.
2. Sensitivity to the economy and extraneous factors.
The Companys performance is highly correlated to the performance of the
economy and the financial markets. The health of the economy and the
financial markets in turn depends on the domestic economic growth, state of
the global economy and business and consumer confidence, among other
factors. Any event disturbing the dynamic balance of these diverse factors
would directly or indirectly affect the performance of the Company.
3. Political turmoil or terrorist attacks and other acts of Violence or war
involing India, and other countries could adversely affect the financial
markets, resulting in a loss of business confidence and adversely affecting
the business, results, operations and financial condition.
Concerns:
1. The Company is an investment company with income mainly from the
dividends receivable on investments made and held by it in other listed and
unlisted companies. The performance of the Company hence would depend on
the performance of these investee companies.
2. The basic business of the Company is investing in stocks, shares and
bonds. The value of these stocks, shares and bonds depend on the prevailing
Stock Market scenario. The future success of the Company would depend on
its ability to anticipate the volatility of the Stock Markets and
minimizing risks through prudent investing decisions. Hence, volatility of
the stock markets would be a cause of concern to the Company.
Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:
The Company maintains a system of strict internal control, including
suitable monitoring procedures. Significant issues are brought to the
attention of the Board of Directors. The internal controls existing in the
Company are considered to be adequate vis-a-vis the business requirements.
Human Resources:
The Company is in the process of the formulation of the organization
structure and putting in place the various human resources policies and
assigning personnel for the same.
Cautionary statement:
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys outlook, projections, estimates, expectations may be forward-
looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and
regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations
include economic developments within the country, demand and supply
conditions in the industry, input prices, changes in Government
regulations, tax laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial
relations.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO
Due to the nature of business, this provision is not applicable to the
Company.
EMPLOYEE STATEMENT
During the period under review, no employee was in receipt of remuneration
which in aggregate was equal or more than that specified under Section
217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956.
DIRECTORS
In accordance with the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles of Association, Mr.
T. M. Elavia, Mr. H. N. Singh Rajpoot retire by rotation and have offered
themselves for re-appointment.
In accordance with the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles of Association, Mr.
T. M. Elavia and Mr. H. N. Singh Rajpoot retire by rotation and have
offered themselves for re-appointment.
During the period under review Mr. M. G. Ramkrishna was appointed as an
Additional Director of the Company and he would continue to hold office
upto the date of the Annual General Meeting. However, a Notice has been
received from a member along with requisite deposit proposing the name of
Mr. M. G. Ramkrishna as Director retiring by rotation. The resolution for
his appointment as Director liable to retire by rotation is being placed
before the members for approval.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, your Directors,
to the best of their knowledge and belief confirm that:
i) The applicable Accounting Standards have been followed in the
preparation of the annual accounts.
ii) Such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently
and such judgements and estimates have been made that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company in the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2008 and of the Profit and
Loss Account for the said period viz. May 17, 2007 to March 31, 2008.
iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
iv) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
A report on corporate governance, along with a certificate from the
auditors of the Company, regarding the compliance of conditions of
corporate governance, as also the Management Discussion and Analysis
Report, as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, are annexed
to this report.
AUDITORS
Messrs N. M. Raiji & Co., auditors of the Company, retire at the ensuing
Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-
appointment.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Directors place on record their appreciation for the continued support
they have received from financial institutions, banks, shareholders and
employees towards conducting the business of the Company during the year
under review.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
H.N. SINGH RAJPOOT T.M. ELAVIA
Director Director
Mumbai,
Date: June 30, 2008