Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.86
6.86
6.86
6.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-40.28
-40.01
-40.01
-37.96
Net Worth
-33.42
-33.15
-33.15
-31.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.21
15.7
8.34
yoy growth (%)
-98.61
88.22
Raw materials
-0.21
-15.48
-8.34
As % of sales
97.32
98.64
99.98
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.34
-0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-1.47
-1.22
-1.49
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.82
-0.82
Tax paid
0
0
1.59
Working capital
-0.6
-0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.61
88.22
Op profit growth
62.72
-47.93
EBIT growth
20.61
-17.59
Net profit growth
20.48
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,543.1
|65.19
|1,13,141.91
|430.65
|0.4
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,468.55
|68.04
|42,490.33
|154.81
|0.07
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,253.6
|35.8
|19,427.12
|146.09
|0.63
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,445.75
|62.02
|16,311.26
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
165.25
|298.55
|8,652.86
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Y Kamesh
Director
Y Malla Reddy
Director
K V S Rao
Company Secretary
Sanket Bozawar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.