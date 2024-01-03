Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.86
6.86
6.86
6.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-40.28
-40.01
-40.01
-37.96
Net Worth
-33.42
-33.15
-33.15
-31.1
Minority Interest
Debt
25.92
25.92
25.92
29.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-7.5
-7.23
-7.23
-1.36
Fixed Assets
5.69
5.71
5.69
5.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.59
1.59
1.59
1.59
Networking Capital
-14.77
-14.53
-14.52
-8.59
Inventories
0.86
0.84
0.84
0.31
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.41
23.41
23.38
23.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.16
1.44
1.46
2.92
Sundry Creditors
-12.3
-9.26
-9.25
-7.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-27.9
-30.96
-30.95
-28.3
Cash
0
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
-7.49
-7.22
-7.24
-1.35
