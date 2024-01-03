iifl-logo-icon 1
Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.86

6.86

6.86

6.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-40.28

-40.01

-40.01

-37.96

Net Worth

-33.42

-33.15

-33.15

-31.1

Minority Interest

Debt

25.92

25.92

25.92

29.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-7.5

-7.23

-7.23

-1.36

Fixed Assets

5.69

5.71

5.69

5.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.59

1.59

1.59

1.59

Networking Capital

-14.77

-14.53

-14.52

-8.59

Inventories

0.86

0.84

0.84

0.31

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

23.41

23.41

23.38

23.55

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.16

1.44

1.46

2.92

Sundry Creditors

-12.3

-9.26

-9.25

-7.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-27.9

-30.96

-30.95

-28.3

Cash

0

0.01

0

0.01

Total Assets

-7.49

-7.22

-7.24

-1.35

