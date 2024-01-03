iifl-logo-icon 1
Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-1.47

-1.22

-1.49

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.82

-0.82

Tax paid

0

0

1.59

Working capital

-0.6

-0.58

Other operating items

Operating

-2.91

-2.63

Capital expenditure

0

0

Free cash flow

-2.91

-2.63

Equity raised

-54.22

-51.76

Investing

0

0

Financing

0.9

0.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-56.23

-53.49

