Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.21
15.7
8.34
yoy growth (%)
-98.61
88.22
Raw materials
-0.21
-15.48
-8.34
As % of sales
97.32
98.64
99.98
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.34
-0.41
As % of sales
207.46
2.16
4.96
Other costs
-0.2
-0.27
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
95.85
1.73
4.27
Operating profit
-0.65
-0.4
-0.76
OPM
-300.65
-2.55
-9.22
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.82
-0.82
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0
0
0.11
Profit before tax
-1.47
-1.22
-1.49
Taxes
0
0
1.59
Tax rate
0
0
-106.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.47
-1.22
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.09
Net profit
-1.47
-1.22
0
yoy growth (%)
20.48
0
NPM
-681.97
-7.81
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.