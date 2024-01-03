iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.21

15.7

8.34

yoy growth (%)

-98.61

88.22

Raw materials

-0.21

-15.48

-8.34

As % of sales

97.32

98.64

99.98

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.34

-0.41

As % of sales

207.46

2.16

4.96

Other costs

-0.2

-0.27

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

95.85

1.73

4.27

Operating profit

-0.65

-0.4

-0.76

OPM

-300.65

-2.55

-9.22

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.82

-0.82

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.11

Profit before tax

-1.47

-1.22

-1.49

Taxes

0

0

1.59

Tax rate

0

0

-106.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.47

-1.22

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.09

Net profit

-1.47

-1.22

0

yoy growth (%)

20.48

0

NPM

-681.97

-7.81

0

Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.