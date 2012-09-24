Hinafil India Ltd Management Discussions

Hinafil India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
HINAFIL INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1. Overall Review
The Growth rate has been on the upward trend as compared to the previous
year with favorable market conditions which reflect the positive market.
2. Financial Review
During the year the company has carried out trading and manufacturing
activities and generating sales and other income was Rs.14868657/-
3. Risk and Concern
Bullish trend in market will effect volume and however profitability shall
be controlled by stiff competition and high cost.
4. Internal Control System and their adequacy
The internal control system is looked after by Directors themselves, who
also looked after the day to day affairs to ensure compliance of guide
lines and policies, adhere to the management instructions and policies to
ensure improvements in the system. The Internal Audit reports are regularly
reviewed by the management.
5. Environmental Issues
As the company takes adequate care that the matter relating to produce any
harmful gases and the liquid effluents are properly processed and no
environmental issues are created.
6. Financial Performance with Respect to Operation Performance
The Company has all the plans for tight budgetary control on key
operational performance indication with judicious deployment of funds
without resorting to any kind borrowing where ever possible.
7. Cautionary Statement
Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws
or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and
expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ
materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could
make a difference to the companys operations include global and domestic
demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and
availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure,
economic development within India and the countries with which the company
has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial
relations.
The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking
statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of
subsequent developments, information or events.
By order of Board of Directors of
Hinafil India Limited
Sd/-
Managing Director
Place: Vapi
Date : 24.09.2012