IFSL Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.45
6.45
6.49
6.49
Net Worth
14.45
14.45
14.49
14.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.04
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.49
14.49
14.49
14.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.39
12.39
12.38
12.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.04
2
2.09
2.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.1
2.1
2.15
2.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.1
-0.06
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.07
0.1
0.02
0
Total Assets
14.5
14.49
14.49
14.49
