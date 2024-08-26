iifl-logo-icon 1
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Dividend

1,700.05
(1.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:21 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd: Related News

Interarch Buildings Shares Close at ₹1195

26 Aug 2024|03:54 PM

The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interest

Read More
Interarch IPO Debuts at 44% Premium

26 Aug 2024|09:49 AM

Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹200 crore via a fresh issue and ₹400.29 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS)

Read More
Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 93.00 times

21 Aug 2024|04:09 PM

Interarch Building Products' initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, August 19, and will close today, August 21.

Read More
Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 7.89 times Day 2

20 Aug 2024|03:25 PM

Retail investors will receive 35% of the issue size, eligible institutional investors will receive 50%, and non-institutional investors will receive the remaining 15%.

Read More
Read More

