K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.72
0.73
-0.3
-3.08
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.15
0
-1.14
Working capital
0.8
0.86
-7.99
Other operating items
Operating
1.47
1.4
-8.35
Capital expenditure
-0.12
-0.79
-0.25
Free cash flow
1.35
0.61
-8.6
Equity raised
-4.09
-5.04
10.9
Investing
-0.08
0
0
Financing
0.76
0.41
1.56
Dividends paid
0
0
7.09
0
Net in cash
-2.05
-4.01
10.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.