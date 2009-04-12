iifl-logo-icon 1
K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

45.37

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

-44.92

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.01

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.03

-1.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

2.34

Other costs

-0.24

-0.04

-0.68

-3.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

8.51

Operating profit

-0.26

-0.04

-0.71

-4.47

OPM

0

0

0

-9.86

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.44

Other income

1.01

0.82

0.48

2

Profit before tax

0.72

0.73

-0.3

-3.08

Taxes

-0.01

-0.15

0

-1.14

Tax rate

-2.52

-20.72

0

37.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.7

0.58

-0.3

-4.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

9.44

Net profit

0.7

0.58

-0.3

5.21

yoy growth (%)

21.03

-288.46

-105.9

NPM

0

0

0

11.49

