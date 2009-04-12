Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
45.37
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
-44.92
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.01
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.03
-1.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
2.34
Other costs
-0.24
-0.04
-0.68
-3.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
8.51
Operating profit
-0.26
-0.04
-0.71
-4.47
OPM
0
0
0
-9.86
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.44
Other income
1.01
0.82
0.48
2
Profit before tax
0.72
0.73
-0.3
-3.08
Taxes
-0.01
-0.15
0
-1.14
Tax rate
-2.52
-20.72
0
37.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.7
0.58
-0.3
-4.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
9.44
Net profit
0.7
0.58
-0.3
5.21
yoy growth (%)
21.03
-288.46
-105.9
NPM
0
0
0
11.49
