K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Annually Results

0
(0%)

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

47.31

38.88

34.2

26.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.31

38.88

34.2

26.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.38

2.27

2.18

1.71

Total Income

49.7

41.16

36.38

28.07

Total Expenditure

46.15

38.33

34.54

28.5

PBIDT

3.53

2.83

1.84

-0.41

Interest

1.33

1

0.93

1.01

PBDT

2.21

1.83

0.89

-1.44

Depreciation

0.4

0.31

0.31

0.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.11

0.25

0

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.69

1.25

0.57

-1.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.69

1.25

0.57

-1.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.69

1.25

0.57

-1.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.8

3.58

2.46

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.78

3.53

3.53

3.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.48

7.3

5.38

-1.59

PBDTM(%)

4.67

4.7

2.63

-5.46

PATM(%)

3.57

3.23

1.69

-6.86

