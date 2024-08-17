K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
47.31
38.88
34.2
26.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.31
38.88
34.2
26.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.38
2.27
2.18
1.71
Total Income
49.7
41.16
36.38
28.07
Total Expenditure
46.15
38.33
34.54
28.5
PBIDT
3.53
2.83
1.84
-0.41
Interest
1.33
1
0.93
1.01
PBDT
2.21
1.83
0.89
-1.44
Depreciation
0.4
0.31
0.31
0.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.11
0.25
0
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.69
1.25
0.57
-1.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.69
1.25
0.57
-1.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.69
1.25
0.57
-1.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.8
3.58
2.46
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.78
3.53
3.53
3.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.48
7.3
5.38
-1.59
PBDTM(%)
4.67
4.7
2.63
-5.46
PATM(%)
3.57
3.23
1.69
-6.86
