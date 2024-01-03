Rock Hard Petro Chemical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.61
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-6.18
Net Worth
1.43
Minority Interest
Debt
1.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
2.78
Fixed Assets
1.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
1.45
Inventories
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.71
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
Cash
0
Total Assets
2.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.