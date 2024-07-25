Sahaj Solar Ltd Summary

Sahaj Solar Limited is a renewable energy solution provider company which gives them an edge in solar power market and is mainly engaged in three businesses of manufacturing of PV modules, providing solar water pumping systems and providing EPC Services. Sahaj Solar Ltd originally incorporated as Sahaj Solar Private Limited on February 26, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Promoted by Mr. Rajnibhai Radadiya and Mr. Sandipbhai Radadiya, on September 25, 2014, the existing promoters, Mr. Pramit Brahmbhatt and Mrs. Varna Brahmbhatt acquired the Company, and further got it converted into a Public Limited Company with the change in name of Company to Sahaj Solar Limited and received a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company has a PV module manufacturing plant having a capacity of 100 MWs at their plant in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Companys aesthetic automated production facility offers mono & poly crystalline PV Modules for various solar projects across India and abroad. Apart from conventional polycrystalline module, the facility manufactures high efficiency Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact) module, with not less than 21% and higher efficiency also. This plant has capacity to manufacture customized size PV modules. Secondly, the Company is engaged in providing solar water pumping systems. A solar water pump is an application of Solar PV System which converts solar energy into electricity to run motor and pump. The motor energized by solar power delivers water out of bore well, river, lake or pond. The key components of solar water pumping system is solar panel which is manufactured by the CompanyThirdly, Company is also an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to customers like design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintaining of all sizes of projects ranging from simpledomestic solar installation to setting up a large scale Solar Power Plant.The Company is proposing the Public Offer of 28,34,004 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.