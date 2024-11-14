Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 05:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 wherein the following decision was taken: 1. Adoption of Un-Audited Financial Result along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. The Board Meeting commenced at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 at 06:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. The date of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing has been amended and will be convened on Monday, September 30, 2024 for the Financial year ending March 31, 2024. 2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall be closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 06:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

This is to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. wherein the decisions were taken as per the enclosed pdf. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, August 09, 2024 at 06:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Un-Audited Financial Result along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. 2. To consider and approve amended Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Board Meeting commenced at 06:35 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. Appointment of Mr. Harsh Agarwal (DIN: 07771998), as an Additional Director of the Company in Independent capacity w.e.f. Friday, July 26, 2024 till the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. Taking note of the Cessation of Mr. Sanjiv Vishwanath Rungta (DIN: 00381643) as an (Nonexecutive) Independent Director w.e.f. Thursday, July 25, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:15 P.M.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, at the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 06:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 the following decisions were taken: 1. Approving Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Appointment of M/s. Sandeep Dar & Co. as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. M.M. Dubey & Co. as Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. The Board Meeting commenced at 06:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 to Approve Increase in the Managerial Remuneration of the Directors. The Board Meeting commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.Mq

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024