Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from Wednesday September 18 2024 to Tuesday September 24 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 at 06:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. The date of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing has been amended and will be convened on Monday, September 30, 2024 for the Financial year ending March 31, 2024. 2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall be closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 06:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)