Taparia Tools Ltd Share Price

9.64
(4.90%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.64
  • Day's High9.64
  • 52 Wk High9.64
  • Prev. Close9.19
  • Day's Low9.64
  • 52 Wk Low 3.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E0.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value228.62
  • EPS77.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.63
  • Div. Yield414.97
No Records Found

Taparia Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

9.64

Prev. Close

9.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

9.64

Day's Low

9.64

52 Week's High

9.64

52 Week's Low

3.21

Book Value

228.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.63

P/E

0.12

EPS

77.71

Divi. Yield

414.97

Taparia Tools Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

Taparia Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Taparia Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.71%

Non-Promoter- 30.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Taparia Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.18

3.04

3.04

3.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

301.38

267.35

234.73

205.57

Net Worth

316.56

270.39

237.77

208.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

667.61

536.05

471.5

405.41

yoy growth (%)

24.54

13.68

16.3

8.93

Raw materials

-409.25

-335.97

-289.73

-279.08

As % of sales

61.3

62.67

61.44

68.83

Employee costs

-31.52

-29.1

-30.16

-25.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

87.38

64.43

41.13

22.03

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.66

-1.67

-0.49

Tax paid

-22.29

-16.1

-10.55

-7.48

Working capital

19.48

42.85

31.07

9.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.54

13.68

16.3

8.93

Op profit growth

35.24

64.9

84.17

17.71

EBIT growth

35.36

56.22

86.76

19.18

Net profit growth

34.66

58.02

110.28

33.27

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Taparia Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Taparia Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M P Taparia

Managing Director

D P Taparia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Virendra Bangur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V S Datey

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajeev J Mundra

Director (Operation)

Sivaramakrishna

Independent Director

Sachin Shrinivas Bhattad

Independent Director

Swati Ravindra Bhairi

Non Executive Director

Bharatkumar Taparia

Non Executive Director

RAHUL MAHESHWARI

Independent Director

Narayan Atal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Taparia Tools Ltd
Summary

Summary

Taparia Tools Ltd (TTL) started manufacturing hand tools in 1969 in India in technical collaboration with a reputed company of Sweden. The Senior Management from Taparia Tools had gone to Sweden and took practical training in their plant for more than an year. A Senior Technical Manager from the Swedish company also came to India and stayed here for about two years to establish the technology in India with the appropriate hand holding. Taparia Tools has been since then consistently producing all the hand tools in India with the exact technology of its collaborators. The Company has a well laid out fully equipped factory located at Nashik, in Western India and another expanded unit at Goa. .From its inception, the Company has laid high emphasis on the quality of its products. It has well established quality control department to monitor the quality of the product at different stages of production. The Companys manufacturing facilities includes modern Forge shop, Machine shop, Heat treatment, Polishing, Nickel chrome plating and so on.Apart from these, it has fully absorbed the production technology of its Swedish collaborator. In addition to manufacturing facility the factory has a fully equipped Quality Assurance Department and laboratory for meticulous and continuous testing of raw materials up to the final finished products. The Company has equipments for checking the chemical, physical and Metallurgical quality of raw materials and finished goods. It has design and develop
Company FAQs

What is the Taparia Tools Ltd share price today?

The Taparia Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Taparia Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taparia Tools Ltd is ₹14.63 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Taparia Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Taparia Tools Ltd is 0.12 and 0.04 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Taparia Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taparia Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taparia Tools Ltd is ₹3.21 and ₹9.64 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Taparia Tools Ltd?

Taparia Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.11%, 3 Years at 15.54%, 1 Year at 215.03%, 6 Month at 115.18%, 3 Month at 15.45% and 1 Month at 4.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Taparia Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Taparia Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.28 %

