Taparia Tools Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.64
(4.90%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Taparia Tools Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

667.61

536.05

471.5

405.41

yoy growth (%)

24.54

13.68

16.3

8.93

Raw materials

-409.25

-335.97

-289.73

-279.08

As % of sales

61.3

62.67

61.44

68.83

Employee costs

-31.52

-29.1

-30.16

-25.24

As % of sales

4.72

5.42

6.39

6.22

Other costs

-139.45

-106.36

-112.42

-79.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.88

19.84

23.84

19.68

Operating profit

87.38

64.61

39.17

21.27

OPM

13.08

12.05

8.3

5.24

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.66

-1.67

-0.49

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.2

-0.23

-0.12

Other income

1.88

1.69

3.87

1.37

Profit before tax

87.38

64.43

41.13

22.03

Taxes

-22.29

-16.1

-10.55

-7.48

Tax rate

-25.51

-24.99

-25.64

-33.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

65.09

48.33

30.58

14.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

65.09

48.33

30.58

14.54

yoy growth (%)

34.66

58.02

110.28

33.27

NPM

9.74

9.01

6.48

3.58

