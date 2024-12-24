To the Members of Taparia Tools Ltd

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Taparia Tools Ltd ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

i. Provisions for Contingencies and Litigations and disclosure of Contingent liabilities Description of Key Audit Matter:

At March 31, 2024, the Company has disclosed total contingent liabilities of Rs. 5,451 lakhs in respect of tax litigations. In case where the outflow of resources embodying economic benefits is probable, the Company has made provision and in case where the outflow of resources embodying economic benefits is possible then such items are disclosed as contingent liabilities. Significant judgements and estimates are required to assess impact of these litigations on the financial position, results of operations and cash flows.

Refer Note 2f of financial statements for accounting policy of provisions and contingent liabilities and related disclosures.

Our response:

• We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls in respect of the determination of the provisions. We determined that the operation of the controls provided us with evidence over the completeness, accuracy and valuation of the provisions.

• Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands issued by tax authorities, from the management.

• We read the summary of litigation matters and orders /notices received from the tax authorities provided by management and held discussions with the management with respect to the matters included in the aforesaid disclosures. Where appropriate, we examined correspondence connected with the cases.

• For litigation provisions if any, we tested the calculation of the provisions, assessed the assumptions against third party data, where available and assessed the estimates against historical trends.

We considered managements judgements on the level of provisioning and disclosures in respect of the aforesaid matters, which we considered to be appropriate.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in the paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The exception relating to maintenance of accounts connected there with are as stated in paragraph

(b)above

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security orthe like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and

(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) (a) The Interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout theyear for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that it was not enabled at the data base level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For Harshil Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 141179W HARSHIL SHAH Partner Membership No: 124146 Place: Mumbai ICAI UDIN: 24124146BKEXMW212 Date: May 21, 2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Taparia Tools Ltd)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all items of Property, Plant and Equipment are verified once in every two years. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the said programme, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year and no material discrepancies were observed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered deed provided to us we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at Balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical

verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, with regards to the nature and size of its inventories, the coverage and procedure of such physical verification carried out during the year were appropriate. Discrepancies noted during such physical verification were less than 10% of respective inventory classes. All discrepancies noted during the year were properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company had existing sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of its current assets. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such bank were generally in agreement with unaudited books of account of the Company as on respective quarter ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or given guarantees in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the products of the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and

explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues referred above were in arrears as at year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no outstanding dues in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, Goods and service tax, cess that have not been deposited by the Company on account of dispute except as given below:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in lakh) Period Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 5,450.69 AY 1718 CIT (Appeals)

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which was not recorded in the books of account. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not taken any loans from any lender during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no term loans were obtained or utilised during the year by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally) during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was filed with the Central Government during the year or upto the date of the Report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company and it has not accepted any deposits. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), paragraph 3(xii)(b) and paragraph 3 (xii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties during the year were in compliance with sections 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. Provisions of Section 177 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act and paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group (as defined the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There were no unspent amounts towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not have any ongoing project in terms of Section 135 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act and paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) This Report is issued on the standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Harshi 1 Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 141179W HARSHILSHAH Partner Membership No: 124146 ICAI UDIN: 24124146BKEXMW2121 Place: Mumbai Date: May 21, 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Taparia Tools Ltd)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Taparia Tools Ltd ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.