Taparia Tools Ltd Company Summary

Taparia Tools Ltd Summary

Taparia Tools Ltd (TTL) started manufacturing hand tools in 1969 in India in technical collaboration with a reputed company of Sweden. The Senior Management from Taparia Tools had gone to Sweden and took practical training in their plant for more than an year. A Senior Technical Manager from the Swedish company also came to India and stayed here for about two years to establish the technology in India with the appropriate hand holding. Taparia Tools has been since then consistently producing all the hand tools in India with the exact technology of its collaborators. The Company has a well laid out fully equipped factory located at Nashik, in Western India and another expanded unit at Goa. .From its inception, the Company has laid high emphasis on the quality of its products. It has well established quality control department to monitor the quality of the product at different stages of production. The Companys manufacturing facilities includes modern Forge shop, Machine shop, Heat treatment, Polishing, Nickel chrome plating and so on.Apart from these, it has fully absorbed the production technology of its Swedish collaborator. In addition to manufacturing facility the factory has a fully equipped Quality Assurance Department and laboratory for meticulous and continuous testing of raw materials up to the final finished products. The Company has equipments for checking the chemical, physical and Metallurgical quality of raw materials and finished goods. It has design and development department with latest CAD design facilities where all the designs of products and modifications there of and also fixtures and tooling are made. This includes the designs of forging - dies, machining fixtures, cutting tools like broaches, etc.

