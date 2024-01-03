Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,987.95
|29.26
|4,08,344.49
|3,711.1
|1.04
|38,848.8
|2,991.28
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,126.55
|32.8
|3,88,795.51
|2,437.14
|0.78
|31,353.4
|495.41
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
729.2
|47.17
|2,68,443.95
|1,382
|0.82
|19,869
|90.84
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,846.05
|29.95
|2,47,032.68
|2,108.73
|0.9
|12,316.61
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,895.6
|28.05
|1,54,025.29
|1,582.56
|1.11
|17,148.69
|194.04
