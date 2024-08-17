iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:05 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 69.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

0.99

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0

0

-0.99

-0.95

Net Worth

2.5

2.5

0

0.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0.21

0.21

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

-97.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.06

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.12

0.04

0.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.13

-0.57

0.06

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

-97.32

Op profit growth

-91.97

-274.27

30.2

-160.36

EBIT growth

-69.64

-345.53

48.99

-87.98

Net profit growth

-69.64

-496.06

35.07

-88.08

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,033.1

33.622,54,278.31,2050.8832,223307.6

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

166.75

12.722,08,412.493,329.032.1632,632.94109.03

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,023.55

20.111,07,180.661,456.540.1912,842.8445.99

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

4,080.6

109.1680,925.66154.470.081,841.88205.27

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

778.05

26.263,396.23578.320.399,584.9166.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

M D Saraf

Director

Manoj Saraf

Director

Vinod Saraf

Director

Rohit Saraf

Director

Ashim Saraf

Director

Mahesh Saraf

Managing Director

Anurag Saraf

Additional Director

Champaka Rangachari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
