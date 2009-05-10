Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.12
0.04
0.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.13
-0.57
0.06
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
-0.73
0.05
0.01
Capital expenditure
-0.04
-0.07
0
0.07
Free cash flow
0.01
-0.8
0.05
0.08
Equity raised
-1.9
-1.51
-1.43
-1.46
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.03
0.07
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.89
-2.28
-1.31
-1.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.