Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.12

0.04

0.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.13

-0.57

0.06

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

0.06

-0.73

0.05

0.01

Capital expenditure

-0.04

-0.07

0

0.07

Free cash flow

0.01

-0.8

0.05

0.08

Equity raised

-1.9

-1.51

-1.43

-1.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0.03

0.07

0.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.89

-2.28

-1.31

-1.34

