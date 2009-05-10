TO THE MEMBERS OF VIDARBHA IRON & STEEL CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2015 the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2015 and its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to be best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

i) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in financial statements- refer to Note No. 23 to the financial statements;

ii) the Company did not have any long term contracts including the derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) there was no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For SALVE & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.109003W) C.A. K.P. SAHASRABUDHE Place : NAGPUR Partner Date : 29th May, 2015 (Membership No. 7021)

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Limited (the Company), for the year ended 31st March, 2015.

We report that :

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) All the fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

ii) a) Since there is no inventory clause ii a), ii b) and ii c) is not applicable.

iii) The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to Companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services and during the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control system.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

vi) Maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records & Audit) amendment rules, 2014, prescribed by the Central Government U/s 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

(b) The Company has disputed statutory dues of Rs.637.60 lacs in respect of Service Tax demand for the period from May-2003 to September-2011, which has not been deposited on account of appeal is pending before CESTAT.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us no amount was required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules there under.

viii) The Companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are more than fifty percent of its net worth and it has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

ix) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution or bank or debenture-holders.

x) The Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institution, the terms and conditions whereof are prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

xi) The Company has not raised any term loan during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.