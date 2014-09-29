The Directors have pleasure in submitting their Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st of March, 2015.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures are given hereunder:

Particulars 31/03/2015 31/03/2014 (Rupees in) (Rupees in) Sales And Other Income 24,55,080 24,36,646 Profit/Loss before depreciation and amortization 8,87,823 7,81,861 Depreciation and amortization for the year 4,21,524 4,38,448 Net Profit/Loss after depreciation and amortization 4,66,299 343,413 Exceptional Items 0 0 Profit before extraordinary items and tax 4,66,299 3,43,413 Extraordinary Items 0 0 Profit before tax 4,66,299 3,43,413 Current tax expense 1,99,917 1,72,510 Deferred tax expense (58,622) (69,714) Profit/Loss for the period from continuing operations 0 0 Profit/Loss from discontinuing operations 0 0 Tax expense of discontinuing operations 0 0 Profit/Loss from discontinuing operations (after tax) 0 0 Profit/Loss transferred/adjusted to General Reserve 3,25,004 2,40,617 Basic earnings per equity share 0.33 0.24 Diluted earnings per equity share 0.33 0.24

2. DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

3. PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review, your Companys Gross Revenue is 24,55,080 (Previous Year: 24,36,646). Gross profit before interest, depreciation and tax amounted to 9,45,777 (Previous Year: 7,90,318). The net profit stood at 3,25,004 (Previous Year: 2,40,617).

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATEs AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate and the date of the report.

5. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY OBSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the company.

6. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

7. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

8. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provisions is not applicable.

9. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

The particulars of Contracts or Arrangements made with related parties made pursuant to Section 186 are furnished in Annexure 1 and is attached to this report.

10. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report.

The practicing company secretary qualifies their Secretarial Audit report and same is attached herewith.

11. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The Company does not have any policy.

12. ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure 2 and attached to this Report

13. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

The Company had 4 Board meetings dated 30th May, 2014, 12th August, 2014, 14th November, 2014 and 9th February, 2015 during the financial year under review.

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submit its responsibility Statement:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e. the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. Internal financial control means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

f. the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

16. DEPOSITS

During the year company has not accepted/renewed any deposits during the year under review.

17. DIRECTORS

Mr. Ashim Saraf and Mr. Mahesh Saraf retire in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves for re-election.

18. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the

Board that they fulfil all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

19. STATUTORY AUDITORS

Salve & Co. have been appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of 3 years in the Annual General Meeting held on 29/09/2014. Their continuance of appointment and payment of remuneration are to be confirmed and approved in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a certificate from the above Auditors to the effect that if they are re-appointed, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

20. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM

Audit Committee was not constituted by the Company during the year.

The Company has not established vigil mechanism.

21. SHARES

a. BUY BACK OF SECURITIES

The Company has not bought back any shares during the year under review.

b. SWEAT EQUITY

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity shares during the year under review.

c. BONUS SHARES

The Company has not issued any bonus shares during the year under review.

d. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTiON PLAN

The Company has not provided any Stock Option scheme to the employees.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANURAG SARAF M.D. SARAF Managing Director Director Place : Nagpur Date : 13th August 2015

ANNEXURE-1

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

This Form pertains to the disclosure of particulars of contracts / arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in Sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis: The details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis for the year ended March 31, 2015 are as follows:

Name of related party Nature of relationship Amount Nature of Contract: Leasing of Property Associate Company 21,00,000 1. Facor Steels Limited

FORM NO. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON 31STMARCH, 2015

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

Vidarbha Iron And Steel Corporation Limited,

46 A & B, MIDC Industrial Estate, Hingna Road,

Nagpur - 440028

I have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Vidarbha Iron And Steel Corporation Limited (hereinafter called the Company) having CIN: L27100MH1972PLC016134. Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on my verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013(the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act):-

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2015 notified on 24th March, 2015;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,1992;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations,2014 notified on 28thOctober 2014;

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009; and

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998;

(vi) There are no Other Specific Laws applicable to the Company as informed to me by the Management.

I have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with BSE Ltd subject to the following observations:

(a) The company has not dematerialized its shares as per listing agreement.

I have not examined compliance by the Company with

(a) the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India as they were not applicable during the audit period.

(b) applicable financial laws, like direct and indirect tax laws, since the same have been subject to review by statutory financial auditor and other designated professionals.

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above subject to the following observations:

(a) The company had entered into a related party transaction as per the provisions of Companies Act. The Lease Agreement was executed with Facor Steels Limited and same was approved by passing board resolution in the Meeting dated 28/07/2009 for 5 years however as per the Lease Agreement duration of the same is 25 years.

(b) The company does not have a website.

(c) The Company has not appointed an internal auditor or a firm of internal auditors as per the requirement of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(d) The company has not appointed Company Secretary as per the requirement of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(e) The appointment of Additional Independent Director has been done by passing resolution by Circulation.

(f) Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee was not constituted by the Company during the audit period.

(g) The Company has not established vigil mechanism pursuant to the requirement of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(h) The Company has filed e-form MGT-15 after the due date with the Registrar of Companies

I further report that, based on the information provided by the Company, its officers and authorized representatives during the conduct of the audit, and also on the review of quarterly compliance reports by respective department heads / company secretary taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, in my opinion, adequate systems and processes and control mechanism exist in the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws.

I further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors however there is only one independent Director on the Board of the Company and hence the Company has not complied with provisions Section 149 of Companies Act. Hence the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review was not carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all Directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent atleast seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

As per minutes of the meetings duly recorded and signed by the Chairman, the decisions were unanimous and no dissenting views have been recorded.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that during the audit period there were no specific events/ actions in pursuance of the above laws, rules, regulations, guidelines, etc., having a major bearing on the Companys affairs.

For N. V. Jain & Associates Company Secretaries Nilesh Jain Place : Nagpur (Proprietor) Date : 13th August 2015 FCS No. 4933; C.P No. 3069

AUDITORS CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

TO THE MEMBERS OF VIDARBHA IRON & STEEL CORPORATION LIMITED

We have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by VIDARBHA IRON & STEEL CORPORATION LIMITED (the "Company"), for the year ended 31st March 2015, as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement of the Company with the stock exchange.

The compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is the responsibility of the Management. Our examination was limited to a review of the procedures and implementation thereof adopted by the Company for ensuring compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

We further state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficiency or effectiveness with which the Management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

For SALVE & CO Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.109003W) C.A. K. P SAHASRABUDHE Place : Nagpur Partner Date : 29th May, 2015 Membership No. 7021

FORM NO. A

FORMAT OF COVERING LETTER OF THE ANNUAL AUDIT REPORT TO BE FILED WITH THE STOCK EXCHANGES