To the Members of

Vinay Cement Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Vinay Cement Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph of our report below, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020, its losses including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We report that, as referred in Note 36, the Company is carrying investments of Rs.296.48 lakhs (as at March 31, 2019: Rs. 296.48 lakhs) in a subsidiary company namely "SCL Cements Limited". As per the latest audited standalone Ind AS financial statements of the subsidiary company, accumulated losses of the company has resulted in erosion of its net worth fully.

The Company has not made provision for diminution in the value of investment in the subsidiary company, in view of long term strategic investments in the said company. Accordingly, had a provision for diminution in the value of investments been recorded for aforesaid amounts, provision for diminution in the value of investments would have been increased by Rs. 296.48 lakhs, net loss would have increased by Rs.296.48 lakhs and shareholders funds would have been reduced by Rs.296.48 lakhs.

Our audit report for the year ended March 31, 2019 was also modified in respect of above matter.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 37 in the standalone Ind AS financial statements which, indicate that the Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully/substantially eroded, the Company has incurred a net loss during the current and previous years and, the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Note 37, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Our audit opinion is not qualified in respect of the above matter.

Emphasis of Matter (EOM)

We draw attention to Note 27 (b) (i) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements regarding the dispute between two major shareholders of the holding company, Calcom Cement India Limited (CCIL). The matter, which is more fully described in the said note, was referred for arbitration by the National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT), Guwahati Bench (earlier Company Law Board, Kolkata) via order dated January 5, 2017 and the application filed under Section 8 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 was allowed. The order of the NCLT has been challenged by the Bawri Group before Honble High Court of Guwahati in February, 2017. Interim Order Issued by Honble High Court of Guwahati in the said appeal has been vacated by the Honble Supreme Court in May 2017 and the appeals are pending adjudication before Honble High Court at Guwahati. The issues between the parties are pending for adjudication before the Arbitral Tribunal. Pending final resolution of the matter, no adjustments have been made by the management in these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Our audit opinion is not qualified in respect of the above matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matter described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and matter described under Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern paragraphs above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above;

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

i) The provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the year ended March 31, 2020.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements – Refer Note 27(a) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long- term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E / E300005 per Anil Gupta Partner Membership Number: 87921 UDIN : 20087921AAAABI3500 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: June 10, 2020

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 of the Section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Vinay Cement Limited ("the Company")

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All fixed assets were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, there are no immovable properties, included in property, plant and equipment of the company and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company..

(ii) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

There was no inventory lying with third parties.

(iii) (a) The Company has granted loans that are re- payable on demand, to two Companies covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) The loans granted and interest thereon are repayable on demand. We are informed that the borrowing company had repaid the loans and interest as and when demanded by the Company and as such there has been no default on the repayment of the principal and interest.

(c) There are no amounts of loan granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans and investments made and guarantee given have been complied with by the Company. There are no securities granted in respect of which Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The Company has net worth and turn over less than the threshold limits prescribed in the companies (cost records and audit) rules, 2014. Hence in our opinion, provision of clause 3 (vi) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, royalty on limestone extraction, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, royalty on limestone extraction, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income tax, sales-tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Dima Hasao district (Tases on entry of goods into Markets), Regulation, 1965 [earlier The North Cachar Hills districts (Tases on entry of goods into Markets), Regulation, 1965 Entry Tax 3.79 2010-11 Executive Committee, Dima Hasao district Autonomous council, (The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.99 2002-03 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Guwahati

(viii) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowing dues in respect of a financial institution or bank or to government or dues to debenture holders during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the monies raised by way of term loans for the purposes for which these were raised.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act are not applicable to the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xi) are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) As fully explained in Note 27 (b) to the financial statements, there is a dispute between two major set of shareholders of the intermittent holding Company, Calcom Cement India Limited (‘CCIL), wherein the other shareholders, in addition to certain other matters, has disputed the related party transactions. However, all related party transactions have been approved by the audit committee of CCIL. Presently the matter is subjudice at Guwahati High Court. We have drawn attention to such matter in EOM para in our report of even date and hence, not commented upon.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence reporting requirement under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E / E300005 per Anil Gupta Partner Membership Number: 87921 UDIN : 20087921AAAABI3500 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: June 10, 2020

ANNEXURE-2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VINAY CEMENT LIMTED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vinay Cement Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2020, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statementsand their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2020:

The Companys internal financial controls over evaluation and assessment of recoverability including any provision to be made there against in respect of investments made in a subsidiary were not operating effectively which could potentially result in the Company not recognizing sufficient provision there against.

Our audit report for the year ended March 31, 2019 was also qualified in respect of above matter.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements as of March 31, 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, except for the effects of the material weakness described in the Qualified opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2020.

Explanatory paragraph

We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the standalone financial statements of the Company, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2020, and the related Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. This material weakness was considered in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2020 standalone financial statements of Vinay Cement Limited and this report affect our report dated June 10, 2020, which expressed a qualified opinion on those financial statements.