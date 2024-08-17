Vinay Cements Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Sept-2009
|Jun-2009
|Mar-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
18.84
20.73
16.09
20.24
13.55
Excise Duty
1.85
2.02
1.78
2.45
2.28
Net Sales
16.99
18.71
14.31
17.79
11.27
Other Operating Income
1.11
0.98
1.24
0
1.59
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
18.1
19.69
15.55
17.79
12.86
Total Expenditure
16.75
17.33
12.65
16.15
11.09
PBIDT
1.35
2.36
2.9
1.64
1.77
Interest
1.11
1.12
1.19
0.71
1.21
PBDT
0.24
1.24
1.71
0.93
0.56
Depreciation
1.02
1.02
1.01
0.95
0.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.94
-0.23
0.07
5.64
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.72
0.45
0.63
-5.66
-0.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.72
0.45
0.63
-5.66
-0.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.04
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.72
0.45
0.67
-5.66
-0.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.29
0.36
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.9
18.9
18.9
18.9
18.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,15,392
47,32,120
47,32,120
47,32,120
47,32,120
Public Shareholding (%)
3.79
25.04
25.04
25.04
25.04
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,25,45,150
1,25,45,150
1,25,45,150
1,25,45,150
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
68.99
88.55
88.55
88.55
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
66.38
66.38
66.38
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
56,39,328
16,22,600
16,22,600
16,22,600
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
31.01
11.45
11.45
11.45
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
29.84
8.59
8.59
8.59
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.94
12.61
20.26
9.21
15.7
PBDTM(%)
1.41
6.62
11.94
5.22
4.96
PATM(%)
-10.12
2.4
4.4
-31.81
-1.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.