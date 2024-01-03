Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
NIITMTS
380.2
|40.19
|5,176.43
|25.68
|1.37
|130.43
|46.76
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
135.05
|65.88
|1,831.33
|3.18
|0.55
|31.73
|76.41
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
154.35
|37.37
|895.23
|6.44
|2.91
|59.98
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
6.29
|4.25
|205.72
|2.16
|0
|44.35
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
20.69
|89.96
|163.71
|0.4
|1.93
|6.93
|17.56
