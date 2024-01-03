To,

The Board of Directors

Wagons Learning Limited

(Formerly Wagons Learning Private Limited)

Flat No 8 4ln Floor A wing Srushti Apartment Baner Maharashtra 411043

1. We have examined the attached restated financial information of Wagons Learning Limited (Formerly Wagons Learning Private Limited) (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) comprising the restated statement of assets and liabilities as at February 29, 2024, March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, restated statement of profit and loss and restated cash flow statement for the financial year/period ended on February 29, 2024. March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 and the summary statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the “restated financial information" or "Restated Financial Statements) annexed to this report and initialed by us for identification purposes. These Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the board of directors at their meeting in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering on SME Platform (“IPO" or “SME IPO”) of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (“BSE") of the company

2. These restated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

(i) Section 26 of Part - I of Chapter III of Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act") read withCompanies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (“ICDR Regulations”) and related amendments

/ clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board oflndia ("SEBI”);

(iii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued bythe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“Guidance Note")

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statements for inclusion in the Draft Red-Herring Prospectus/ Red-Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus (“Offer Document”) to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), BSE and Registrar of Companies (Maharashtra) at Pune in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Statements The responsibility of the board of directors of the Company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statements. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Statements taking into consideration:

(i) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement letter requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the proposed EMERGE IPO,

(ii) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of

the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(iii) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements;

fiv) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5 The Restated Financial Statements of the Company have been compiled by the management from audited financial statements for the period/year ended on February 29, 2024, March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

6. Audit for the 11 month period ended February 29, 2024 was audited by us vide our report dt. March 22, 2024. Audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 , 2022 and 2021 was conducted by Vijaybahadur Yadav vide report dt. September 5, 2023 , September 7, 2022 and December 18, 2021 respectively. There are no audit qualifications in the audit reports issued by previous auditors and which would require adjustments in the Restated Financial Statements of the Company. The financial report included for these period/years is based solely on the report submitted by him.

7. Based on our examination and according to information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Restated Financial Statements.

a) Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively in the financial year/period ended on February 29, 2024, March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

b) do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports;

c) have no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts and requiring adjustments.

d) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note.

8. In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

(i) The "restated statement of asset and liabilities" of the Company as at February 29, 2024, March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 examined by US, as set OUt in

Annexure Z to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were

appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summarystatements to this report.

(ii) The “restated statement of profit and loss" of the Company for the financial year/period ended as at February 29, 2024, March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 examined by us, as set out in Annexure II to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(iii) The “restated statement of cash flows of the Company for the financial year/period ended as at February 29, 2024, March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 examined by us, as set out in Annexure III to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to restated summary statements to this report.

9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the management and as approved by the board of directors ofthe Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the financial year/period ended as at February 29, 2024, March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 proposed to be included in the Offer Document.

Annexure to Restated Financial Statements of the Company:- I. Summary statement of assets and liabilities, as restated as appearing inANNEXURE I; II. Summary statement of profit and loss, as restated as appearing in ANNEXUREII; III. Summary statement of cash flows as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE III; IV. Corporate Information, Significant accounting policies as restated and Notes to reconciliation of restated profits and net worth as appearing in ANNEXURE IV; V. Details of share capital as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE V to this report; VI. Details of reserves and surplus as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE VI to this report; VII. Details of long-term borrowings as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE VII to this report; VIII. Details of long-term provisions as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE VIII tothis report; IX. Details of short-term borrowings as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE IX tothis report; X. Details of trade payables as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE X to thisreport; XI. Details of short-term provisions as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XI tothis report; XII. Details of other current liablities as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XII to this report; XIII. Details of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets as appearing in ANNEXURE XIII to this report; XIV. Details of non-current investments as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XIVto this report; XV. Details of long-term loans and advances as appearing in ANNEXURE XV to this report; XVI. Details Of deferred tax asset as restated as appearing in ANNEXUREXVI to this report; XVII. Details of trade receivable as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XVIIto this report; XVIII. Details of cash and cash equivalents as restated as appearing in annexure xviii to this report; XIX. Details of short term loan and advances as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XIX to thisreport; XX. Details of revenue from operations as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXto this report; XXI. Details of other income as restated as appearing inANNEXURE XXI to this report; XXII. Details of other expenses as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXII tothis report; XXIII. Details of finance cost from operations as restated as appearing in ANNEXUREXXIII to this report; XXIV. Details of employee benefit expenses as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXIV to thisreport; XXV. Details of tax expenses as restated as appearing in ANNEXUREXXV to this report; XXVI. Details of earning per share as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXVI to thisreport; XXVII. Segment reporting as restated as appearing in ANNEXUREXXVII tothis report; XXVIII. Details of details of other income as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXVIII to this report; XXIX. Details of related party transactions as restated as appearing inANNEXURE XXIX to this report; XXX. Disclosure under AS-15 as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXX to thisreport; XXXI. Details of accounting ratios as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXIto this report; XXXII. Statement of tax shelters as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXII to thisreport; XXXIII. Details of contingent liablities as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXIII I to this report; XXXIV. Additional Regulatory Information as per Para Y of Schedule III to Companies Act, 2013 as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXIV to this report; XXXV. Capitalisation Statement as at February 29, 2024 as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLIV to this report;

10. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor shouldthis report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein. 11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report. 12. Our report is intended solely for use of the board of directors for inclusion in the offer document to be filed with SEBI, NSE and Registrar of Companies (Maharashtra) at Pune in connection with the proposed EMERGE IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.