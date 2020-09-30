GET set, #GoGlobal!

Grab the U.S. Stocks for
as low as $0.01 with
Fractional investing.

zero

Are you ready to #GoGlobal?

Why Go Global With IIFL Capital Services?

Your IIFL Global Investing Account packs a host of features to make your investing as smooth & easy as possible.

100% Paperless Onboarding
No need for physical documents to open
your IIFL Global Account.

Diversify your portfolio
Build a diverse portfolio with fractional trading
in Stocks and ETFs for as low as $0.01.

Stacks
Invest with a single click in thematic baskets of stocks & ETFs curated by professional fund managers

Support for Remittance
Transfer funds to your account in
U.S. Dollars seamlessly and affordably.

Make the most of global opportunities

Stocks*

Diversify by investing in leading U.S. companies

Stacks*

Discover your ideal investment from our curated bundle of stocks

  • HEALTHLEAD
    Healthcare
  • BRANDMOAT
    WideM Moats
  • ESGLEADER
    ESG Leaders Portfolio
*The Stocks / Stacks quoted are exemplary & not recommendatory.

How To Open A Global Investing Account?


1

Register
and complete the
KYC.
You will need
ID Proof & Address
Proof.

2

Fund your account
using the “Add Funds”
feature.
Take advantage
of our partnerships
with multiple banks.

3

Buy or sell Stocks &
ETFs of your choice.
In real time, and
with the help of investment insights
on the platform.

4

Manage your Portfolio,
add stocks to your Watchlist,
download Account
Statements or use any
of the other research
tools available.

FAQ's

Where is my U.S. investing account held?
Your investing (brokerage) account is opened at Stockal's US brokerage and clearing services partner DriveWealth - a FINRA regulated brokerage firm. It is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering brokerage services to global investors
It takes only 1-2 business days to get your account opened
Your investing account is created with our U.S. brokerage partner DriveWealth. DriveWealth LLC, a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), will serve as the custodian for your securities account. In the event that DriveWealth LLC fails and is placed in liquidation under the Securities Investor Protection Act, securities in your brokerage account may be protected up to $500,000. For details, please see www.sipc.org
The details of the beneficiary U.S. bank to add funds are in the "Add funds" section in the platform. Kindly Log in to the platform and click on "Add Funds" for detailed instructions to add funds from your bank account
Stacks are pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest in with a single click. It aims to solve the challenge of “what to invest” with curated ready-made portfolios that are centred around an idea or a theme. Each stack is developed by leading financial experts to match different investment strategies, risk-tolerance, and investing goals. A rigorous research process ensures accurate matching of investment ideas to opportunities - multiple forward-looking macro & micro uptrends are analyzed to identify drivers of value-creation in the ecosystem.
If you’re investing from India, under RBI’s Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) you are allowed to invest up to $250,000 every year
X

X

