Banknifty Option Price

banknifty 30-03-2026 pe 52000

13.25

-1.05 (-7.34%)Change Arrow
CMP as on Thursday, February 26, 2026 12:00:00 AM
Open (₹)
14.9
Day's High
15
Prev. Close
14.3
Day's Low
12.8
Spot
61,187.7
Short BuildUp
Traded Vol.
-42,870.00(-72.28%)
Market Lot
30
Roll Over%
-
Roll Cost
-
OI(Chg %)
2,040.00(2.81%)

