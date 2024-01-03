Terms & Conditions:
- Under this offer, we will charge 0% interest on BNPL funded value of upto Rs. 100000 for the consecutive 5 days from the first day of funding.
- Offer is valid for new BNPL positions created between 01st June 2025 to 31st July 2025 only.
- Client will have to avail the offer first and then take the position to get eligible for the offer.
- Normal (existing) BNPL interest will be applicable if the position is carry forwarded for more than 5 days or value of the funding is more than Rs. 1,000,00
- Client will have to provide required upfront margin to create any new BNPL position
- This is a limited period offer and for the consumption of clients only, such offer can not be forwarded to any other individual or entity. The information is only for consumption by the client and such material should not be redistributed.
- IIFL Securities Limited reserves all rights to discontinue this offer at any given point of time without any prior intimation
- Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Disclaimer
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