Paras Defence Secures ₹142 Crore DRDO Order

On Thursday, March 20, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. announced winning an order worth nearly ₹142.31 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The order relates to the development of a Laser Source Module that will be combined with the Beam Control System (BCS) on a mobile platform. This project is part of a High-Power Laser System for air defense applications, specifically anti-drone and anti-missile. This project has an execution time frame of 24 months, the company added.

Amit Mahajan, Chief Financial Officer of Paras Defence, speaking in a earlier interview with CNBC-TV18 in November, spoke of the company’s robust order book and growing revenue from its Defence Engineering segment.

Mahajan said margins were expected to be flat or slightly higher and was confident about the company’s financial outlook. Paras Defence saw tremendous investor interest in its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which was one of the most subscribed in India. The IPO received bidding worth over ₹38,000 crore in the three-day subscription period and was oversubscribed over 300 times.