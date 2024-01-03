Floating rate savings bond (taxable) is issued by the government of India. It is a floating rate instrument which means the interest rate or the coupon rate is not fixed and will fluctuate from time to time. There is a benchmark rate according to which the interest rate will change as per RBI’s supervision. The interest rate of these bonds is subjected to change every six months as per the benchmark rate. If the benchmark rate remains the same, then the interest rate may remain the same. However, every six months, the RBI has to announce the interest rate for the next six months. For instance, the RBI announced the coupon rate for July 2021 to December 2021 recently. The benchmark rate is the interest rate of the National savings certificate. The coupon rate will be linked/pegged with prevailing National Saving Certificate (NSC) rate with a spread of (+) 35 bps over the respective NSC rate. The rate of interest of NSC at present is 7.7%. Thus, the rate of interest on Floating rate savings bonds is 7.7%+.35% = 8.05%. It hasn’t changed as the interest rate for NSC hasn’t changed for July and September quarters. This is a 100% risk-free debt instrument as it is a government bond thus, your capital in floating rate bonds is fully protected, you do not have to worry about default on the payment of interest or the principal on maturity. The interest on floating rate savings bonds is higher than normal recurring deposits and term deposits.
Features of Floating Rate Savings Bonds
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(Avail Tax benefit U/s 54EC of Income-tax Act)
|Features
|IRFC(Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.) Series VII
|PFC(Power Finance Corporation Ltd) Series VII
|REC(Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd) Series XVII
|Rating
|‘AAA/Stable’ by CRISIL, ‘AAA (Stable)’ by ICRA, & ‘AAA/Stable’ by CARE
|‘AAA/Stable’ by CRISIL, ‘AAA (Stable)’ by ICRA, & ‘AAA/Stable’ by CARE
|‘ICRA AAA’ by ICRA Limited. ‘CARE AAA’ by Care Ratings Limited. ‘CRISIL AAA’ by CRISIL Limited. ‘IND AAA’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited.
|Coupon / Interest Rate/Yield
|5.25% p.a
|5.25% p.a
|5.25% p.a
|Tax Status
|Taxable
|Taxable
|Taxable
|Tax Benefit
|SEC 54 EC
|SEC 54 EC
|SEC 54 EC
|Minimum (Rs.)
|20,000
|20,000
|20,000
|Maximum (Rs.)
|50 Lacs
|50 Lacs
|50 Lacs
|Tenure
|5 Years
|5 Years
|5 Years
|Mode of Interest
|Annual
|Annual
|Annual
As per provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961, any long term capital gains arising from the transfer of any capital asset would be exempt from tax under section 54EC of the Act if:
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PFC(Power Finance Corporation Limited)
REC (Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd)
NHAI (National Highway Authority Of India) – Discontinuation of NHAI 54 EC Bonds with immediate effect 3rd September 2022
IRFC (Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd)
HUDCO (HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED)
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