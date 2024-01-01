Turn your smartphone into a powerful mobile trading and market monitoring platform.
Overview
IIFL Markets is the highest rated trading app in the Country.
Live Prices
Access to Equity, Currency and Commodity markets
Customizable Watchlist
Multiple watchlist in NSE, BSE,MCX and NCDEX
Advanced Dashboard
Detailed dashboard for Indices, Commodities and Currencies
IIFL View
Quick view on top 500 stocks by IIFL research team
Features
One Stop Shop for Smart Financial Market Investors.
Price AlertsPrice alert notification for
your favorite stocks
Trading TipsLive Buy/Sell trading calls for equity, F&O,
currency and commodities on the go
Free Guest User LoginLifetime Free Guest
user Login
-
Advance WidgetNext generation widget to track stocks
on home screen
MpinMpin based Login for clients, Easy & secured
access to trading using just 4 digit Mpin
Advanced Technical ChartingDraw, analyze, study chart – Bollinger bands,
MACD, RSI, Moving average
Finance/Business NewsAccess Live, in-depth coverage & analysis of
companies, financial markets, and economy
Additional Company InformationNews, research, PnL, Key Ratios and
historical price charts
Notification CentreOne place for all notification
News, Price alert, IIFL Ideas
Manage Your AccountKeep track of your holdings, PnL, net position and
margin with detailed orderbook/tradebook
Everything about IIFL Markets App
Take a closer look at IIFL markets app through the videos
Introducing IIFL Markets AppOne stop shop for all your trading needs
Unique featuresFree guest login, single swipe buy / sell, top rated research and much more.
TVC- Honey I shrunk the MarketExplore the shrunk world of stock markets at your fingertips and experience the freedom to trade hassle free anywhere you go
Benefits
Experience the full functionality of a financial website, trading engine and TV – all on a mobile device.
App Reviews
Rated 4.4 by more than 13500+ users on Google Playstore, highest among all broking houses in the country.
Abrar Khan
IIFL - Now the best App New version is fabulous. Good work by the developers. Waiting for the addition of NFO /BONDS.
Aditi A.
The design has improved a lot after the latest update. Dashboard gives all the relevant information on home screen itself. Very nice work by the design team.
Prasad Sathe
I am a long time user of IIFL and the update that I've gotten recently is the best. I like how the dashboard is organized and how easily you can navigate between the tabs.
mayur shrivastava
Congratulations to the app team of IIFL. I needed an app like this desperately for a long time now. The ease of buying and selling is amazing.
Sujay Ramshankar
IIFL Markets is one of the best financial app that I have ever used. It is intuitive, user friendly and feature rich. From the Market Dashboard to the ideas section everything is designed keeping in mind the interest of the traders
monali
"Homepage is very well organized. No need to navigate helplessly to get every little information
pratik shukla
The thing I like best about the app is the stock ideas. I get very relevant notification all the time. I use it on a daily basis now
Manoj M.
I am a person who trades on technical analysis, earlier I had to visit the website for the analysis of stocks on a daily basis, now even that is available on the app. Thanks a lot guys for this product
Devendra Tiwari
I've been using the app for more than a month now and its just brilliant. Loved the features, specially the customized watchlist which saves a lot of time
sadhana
The design is simple yet attractive. Very delicately designed app.
Pramod Deore
Never imagined that trading on app could be this easy. I can add Cash as well as F&O in watchlist and directly buy/ sell from there. It's much faster than any trading app or software
tushar Gawde
IIFL markets app clearly stands out among all the other trading apps in the market. I am using the app as a guest user, still I get top research on every stock in my portfolio. I'll be converting into a client very soon.