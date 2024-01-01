Turn your smartphone into a powerful mobile trading and market monitoring platform.

Overview

IIFL Markets is the highest rated trading app in the Country.
Live Prices

Access to Equity, Currency and Commodity markets

Customizable Watchlist

Multiple watchlist in NSE, BSE,MCX and NCDEX

Advanced Dashboard

Detailed dashboard for Indices, Commodities and Currencies

IIFL View

Quick view on top 500 stocks by IIFL research team

Features

One Stop Shop for Smart Financial Market Investors.
Everything about IIFL Markets App

Take a closer look at IIFL markets app through the videos

Benefits

Experience the full functionality of a financial website, trading engine and TV – all on a mobile device.

Stocks, currency, commodity, futures options – all in one watchlist. Customize multiple column options - 1m / 1 year stock price change, support and resistance levels etc

IIFL markets is the only app that provides free research of top 500 NSE / BSE listed companies. Free access to comprehensive Research on Industry sectors/ companies/ stocks. It empowers users with research and technical snippets to take a call on investments.

State of the art dashboard with different live Indices from BSE/NSE. Get Instant Access to intraday charts and companies list without any hassle.

Once you are a client, you can Buy/Sell Equities, Commodities, Currencies and Mutual Funds through the app. Place trades for Equity, Commodity & Currency in Cash & Derivatives segment with just a few taps

Hassle-free and paperless application to IPO / OFS through your smartphone. Also keep a tab on the upcoming offers through the app.

Place trades for stocks, Derivatives & Currency Derivatives with just a few taps Check the status of open orders, Modify or Cancel pending orders anytime, anywhere on the move. Track your previous order history.

Receive Instant alert notification of order, trades and news. Get instant alert notification based on pre-defined condition with regards to the trigger price.

App Reviews

Rated 4.4 by more than 13500+ users on Google Playstore, highest among all broking houses in the country.
Abrar Khan

IIFL - Now the best App New version is fabulous. Good work by the developers. Waiting for the addition of NFO /BONDS.

Aditi A.

The design has improved a lot after the latest update. Dashboard gives all the relevant information on home screen itself. Very nice work by the design team.

Prasad Sathe

I am a long time user of IIFL and the update that I've gotten recently is the best. I like how the dashboard is organized and how easily you can navigate between the tabs.

mayur shrivastava

Congratulations to the app team of IIFL. I needed an app like this desperately for a long time now. The ease of buying and selling is amazing.

Sujay Ramshankar

IIFL Markets is one of the best financial app that I have ever used. It is intuitive, user friendly and feature rich. From the Market Dashboard to the ideas section everything is designed keeping in mind the interest of the traders

monali

"Homepage is very well organized. No need to navigate helplessly to get every little information

pratik shukla

The thing I like best about the app is the stock ideas. I get very relevant notification all the time. I use it on a daily basis now

Manoj M.

I am a person who trades on technical analysis, earlier I had to visit the website for the analysis of stocks on a daily basis, now even that is available on the app. Thanks a lot guys for this product

Devendra Tiwari

I've been using the app for more than a month now and its just brilliant. Loved the features, specially the customized watchlist which saves a lot of time

sadhana

The design is simple yet attractive. Very delicately designed app.

Pramod Deore

Never imagined that trading on app could be this easy. I can add Cash as well as F&O in watchlist and directly buy/ sell from there. It's much faster than any trading app or software

tushar Gawde

IIFL markets app clearly stands out among all the other trading apps in the market. I am using the app as a guest user, still I get top research on every stock in my portfolio. I'll be converting into a client very soon.

