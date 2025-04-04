TERMS OF USAGE

This section contains the Terms of Use of this Web site. By accessing this Web site and any of its pages, you are agreeing to these Terms.

Use of information and materials

IndiaInfoline.com ("IndiaInfoline.com" / IndiaInfoline) disclaims any obligation to update or correct or provide accuracy in information / content contained in any of the sections under the India Infoline website located at www.indiainfoline.com (hereafter referred as the website), whether arising as a result of financial, business or any other developments. The information in any or all of the sections of this website is updated by IndiaInfoline.com on a periodic basis and is uploaded as on a particular date, which may not be the current /latest date. Hence this information may not be an accurate representation of the actual filings, press releases, earnings releases, financials, industry news, stock quotes, etc. Products and Services referred to in this Web site are offered only in countries where they may be lawfully offered by India Infoline or another member of the Group. The materials on these pages are not intended for use by persons located in, or resident in, countries that restrict the distribution of such materials. These pages should not be regarded as an offer or solicitation to sell investments or make deposits in any country to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an invitation or solicitation in such country. India Infoline retains the absolute right to determine eligibility for subscription to any of the Services. By agreeing the Terms & Conditions, you authorize IIFL & its representatives & agents to provide information about various products, offers and services provided by IIFL through any mode including telephone calls, SMS, letters etc. . you confirm that laws in relation to unsolicited communication referred in “National Do Not Call Registry” as laid down by “Telecom Regulatory Authority of India” will not be applicable for such information/ communication. The information contained in these pages is not intended to provide professional advice. Persons accessing these pages should obtain appropriate professional advice when necessary.

Our trademarks and copyright

The content and information contained within our website or delivered to you in connection with your use of our website is the property of India Infoline and any other third party (where applicable). The trademark, trade names and logos (the "Trade Marks") that are used and displayed on our website include registered and unregistered Trade Marks of us and other third parties. Nothing on our website should be construed as granting any license or right to use any Trade Marks displayed on our website. We retain all proprietary rights on our website. Users are prohibited from using the same without written permission of India Infoline of such or such other parties. The materials on this website are protected by copyright and no part of such materials may be modified, reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, transmitted (in any form or by any means), copied, distributed, used for creating derivative works or used in any other way for commercial or public purposes without the prior written consent of IIFL.

No warranties

Whilst every care has been taken in preparing the information materials contained in this site, such information and materials are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. In particular, no warranty regarding non-infringement, security, accuracy, fitness for a purpose or freedom from computer viruses is given in connection with such information and materials.

E-mail

E-mail messages sent to India Infoline over the Internet cannot be guaranteed to be completely secure. India Infoline is not responsible for any damages incurred by users if they send a message to ABC, or if India Infoline sends a message to them at their request, over the Internet. India Infoline is not responsible in any way for direct, indirect, special or consequential damages arising out of the use of this Website.

Transmitting over the internet

Due to the nature of the Internet transactions may be subject to interruption, transmission blackout, delayed transmission and incorrect data transmission. India Infoline is not liable for malfunctions in communications facilities not under its control that may affect the accuracy or timeliness of messages and transactions you send.

Downloading

We do not represent or warrant that the Site will be available and meet your requirements, that access will not be interrupted, that there will be no delays, failures, errors or omissions or loss of transmitted information, that no viruses or other contaminating or destructive properties will be transmitted or that no damage will occur to your computer system. You have sole responsibility for adequate protection and back up of data and/or equipment and for undertaking reasonable and appropriate precautions to scan for computer viruses or other destructive properties. We make no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy, functionality or performance of any third party software that may be used in connection with the Site.

Modification

The Company reserves the right to delete, modify, change or discontinue any or all of the information on this website without giving notice to any user, individual, group of individuals, institutions and any such governing bodies.

Password Protection

We give you a unique user name and two passwords one for just Browsing and one solely for transaction purposes. When you place an order we ask you for the transaction password which authenticates your identity from our highly secured database. This would mean we force you to change your password every month for ensuring high security for all your transactions. You can also change your password online at any time. In addition, you can use the Log Off button located throughout the site to securely exit your account without closing your browser.

Session Control

Also there is an internal session manager that ensures that even if you are not around your browser for more than 20 minutes it asks for a login once you are back to ensure that no one else can twiddle around in your transactions and throw up a surprise for you (Pun intended!!)

Internet Scanners and Intrusion Detection System

The system maintains a database of attack signatures which is continuously updated and against which it will scan all incoming traffic to detect any malicious activity or hacking attempts into the site. In the event of a possible attack, it will terminate that session, log the attack details and also alert the administrator.

I hereby authorize representatives and employees of IIFL Holdings Limited and its group companies to receive calls, SMS, Email and additional forms of communication with reference to products and promotions.