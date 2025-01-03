iifl-logo-icon 1
other global indices

Shanghai Composite

3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)

S&P ASX 200

8250.549.3 (0.6%)

BSE Sensex

79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)

Dow

42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)

US 30

42500.4102.7 (0.24%)

CAC 40

7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)

FTSE 100

8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)

DAX

19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)

S&P

5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)

Hang Seng

19760.28136.95 (0.7%)

US Tech Composite

19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)

Nikkei 225

39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)

Nifty 50

24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)

Gift Nifty

24060-90 (-0.37%)

Taiwan Weighted

22908.376.24 (0.33%)

View All Indices
S&P NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Important Links

S&P

5,932.5
(-17.75%)
Jan 2, 2025|09:30:00 PM

S&P Stock Price Analysis

Day Price Range:1D return (-0.3%)
LTP 5950.25

5886.75Low

6007.25High

Week Price Range:1W returns (-2.91%)
LTP 6110

5886.75Low

6119.5High

Month Price Range:1M returns (-2.16%)
LTP 6063.5

5812.75Low

6164.75High

52W Price Range:1Y returns (24.38%)
LTP 4769.83

4682.11Low

6164.75High

S&P Technical

Current Price

5,932.5 -17.75 (-0.3%)

pointer

Bullish Moving Average

5

Bearish Moving Average

11

5 Day

5969.2

10 Day

5999.6

12 Day

6006.6

20 Day

6019

S&P RESISTANCE AND SUPPORT

PIVOT

5942.17

First Resistance

5997.58

First Support

5877.08

Second Resistance

6062.67

Second Support

5821.67

Third Resistance

6118.08

Third Support

5756.58

RSI

40.10

MACD Single Line

8.01

MFI

-

MACD

-11.56

First Resistance

5997.58

Second Resistance

6062.67

Third Resistance

6118.08

First Support

5877.08

Second Support

5821.67

Third Support

5756.58

RSI

40.10

MFI

-

MACD Single Line

8.01

MACD

-11.56

