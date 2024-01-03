The different advantages of using the IIFL personal loan calculator are as follows:

Fast and Accurate Results

The IIFL personal loan EMI calculator removes the need for manual calculation. Once you input the necessary information, the calculator will instantly show the EMI amount. If you mention all the details correctly, the EMI will be calculated correctly.

Easy to Use

The process of using the personal loan calculator is straightforward and convenient. Anyone can calculate their personal loan EMI using it by entering the right details.

Unlimited Access

The online personal loan EMI calculator is free to use. You will be able to use it multiple times to compare personal loan EMIs from different lenders.

Easy Comparison

A personal loan EMI calculator can be used multiple times. It ensures that you can compare the loan terms from different lenders to find the one with the most affordable EMI.

Loan Management

You can change the interest amount and the tenure multiple times on the calculator to check the EMI. It will help you determine whether you should go for a long loan tenure with a high interest rate or a low interest rate with a short tenure.