SectorIT - Software
Open₹295
Prev. Close₹294.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,406.7
Day's High₹297.8
Day's Low₹292.9
52 Week's High₹320
52 Week's Low₹208.5
Book Value₹60.05
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,06,853.27
P/E32.25
EPS9.13
Divi. Yield0.17
Wipro's CyberTransform Optimisation Service, powered by Netskope, assesses businesses' current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments.
Marelli will benefit from a flexible and advanced cloud environment, allowing for faster market response, constant innovation.
Nisal will be reporting to CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia and will join Wipro's executive board.
This insight enables the verification of the complete supply chain's authenticity, proactive vulnerability elimination at the source.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,045
1,097.6
1,096.4
1,095.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56,736.9
61,664.7
53,254.3
44,145.8
Net Worth
57,781.9
62,762.3
54,350.7
45,241.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
59,574.4
50,299.4
50,407
44,710
yoy growth (%)
18.43
-0.21
12.74
-2.9
Raw materials
-482.4
-622.4
-958.2
-1,527.3
As % of sales
0.8
1.23
1.9
3.41
Employee costs
-31,542.4
-26,467.3
-26,171.8
-21,756.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15,264.2
12,684.8
11,007.7
10,034.3
Depreciation
-1,485.7
-1,349.3
-1,141.1
-1,014.8
Tax paid
-3,128.9
-2,623.9
-2,327
-2,311.5
Working capital
-3,325.8
315.9
6,818.6
-2,083.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.43
-0.21
12.74
-2.9
Op profit growth
2.96
18.08
14
-6.31
EBIT growth
19.44
13.38
10.79
-6.6
Net profit growth
20.61
15.89
12.4
-5.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
89,760.3
90,487.6
79,093.4
61,943
61,023.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
89,760.3
90,487.6
79,093.4
61,943
61,023.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
218.6
-8.1
114.4
Other Income
2,630.8
2,274.6
2,066.9
2,403.7
2,727.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Founder Chairman
Azim H Premji
Executive Chairman
Rishad Azim Premji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Sanaulla Khan
Independent Director
Patrick Dupuis
Independent Director
Patrick J Ennis
Independent Director
Deepak Satwalekar
Independent Director
Tulsi Naidu
Independent Director
Paivi Rekon
Managing Director & CEO
Srinivas Pallia
Independent Director
N S Kannan
Reports by Wipro Ltd
Summary
Wipro Ltd is Indias one of the leading tech-companies,providing IT Services, including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, globally. The company provides comprehensive IT Solutions and Services, including Systems Integration, Information Systems Outsourcing, IT Enabled Services, Package Implementation, Software Application development and maintenance, and Research and Development Services to corporations globally. The company is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level 5 certified IT Services Company globally. In the Indian market, they are a leader in providing IT Solutions and Services for the corporate segment in India, offering System Integration, Network Integration, Software Solutions and IT Services. In the Asia Pacific and Middle East markets, they provide IT Solutions and Services for global corporations. The company is headquartered in Bangalore, India.The company provides the integrated business, technology and process solution on a global delivery platform to customers across Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. They offer business value to clients through process excellence and service delivery innovation such as Information Technology services, Product Engineering services, Technology Infrastructure services, Business Process Outsourcing services and consulting services.During the financial year 2013, Wipro carried out demerger of consumer care and lighting, infrastructure engineering businesses and other non IT business of the company.
The Wipro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹293.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wipro Ltd is ₹306853.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wipro Ltd is 32.25 and 4.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wipro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wipro Ltd is ₹208.5 and ₹320 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wipro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.59%, 3 Years at -6.42%, 1 Year at 29.17%, 6 Month at 9.26%, 3 Month at 11.08% and 1 Month at 0.96%.
