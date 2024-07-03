iifl-logo-icon 1
Wipro Ltd Share Price

293.1
(-0.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open295
  • Day's High297.8
  • 52 Wk High320
  • Prev. Close294.45
  • Day's Low292.9
  • 52 Wk Low 208.5
  • Turnover (lac)11,406.7
  • P/E32.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value60.05
  • EPS9.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,06,853.27
  • Div. Yield0.17
  • Open496.45
  • Day's High506.7
  • Spot507.5
  • Prev. Close500.5
  • Day's Low493.8
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,500
  • OI(Chg %)-28,08,000 (-26.72%)
  • Roll Over%18.47
  • Roll Cost1.39
  • Traded Vol.1,40,56,500 (-27.15%)
Wipro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

295

Prev. Close

294.45

Turnover(Lac.)

11,406.7

Day's High

297.8

Day's Low

292.9

52 Week's High

320

52 Week's Low

208.5

Book Value

60.05

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,06,853.27

P/E

32.25

EPS

9.13

Divi. Yield

0.17

Wipro Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 24 Jan, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jun, 2024

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Wipro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Wipro inks pact with Netskope for cybersecurity optimisation services

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

Wipro's CyberTransform Optimisation Service, powered by Netskope, assesses businesses' current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments.

Wipro announces extension of work relationship with Marelli

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Marelli will benefit from a flexible and advanced cloud environment, allowing for faster market response, constant innovation.

Wipro Appoints Omkar Nisal as Europe SMU CEO

25 Nov 2024|11:19 PM

Nisal will be reporting to CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia and will join Wipro's executive board.

Wipro enters pact with Lineaje for open-source software security

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This insight enables the verification of the complete supply chain's authenticity, proactive vulnerability elimination at the source.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Wipro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.78%

Non-Promoter- 18.43%

Institutions: 18.42%

Non-Institutions: 8.67%

Custodian: 0.11%

Share Price

Wipro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,045

1,097.6

1,096.4

1,095.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56,736.9

61,664.7

53,254.3

44,145.8

Net Worth

57,781.9

62,762.3

54,350.7

45,241.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

59,574.4

50,299.4

50,407

44,710

yoy growth (%)

18.43

-0.21

12.74

-2.9

Raw materials

-482.4

-622.4

-958.2

-1,527.3

As % of sales

0.8

1.23

1.9

3.41

Employee costs

-31,542.4

-26,467.3

-26,171.8

-21,756.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15,264.2

12,684.8

11,007.7

10,034.3

Depreciation

-1,485.7

-1,349.3

-1,141.1

-1,014.8

Tax paid

-3,128.9

-2,623.9

-2,327

-2,311.5

Working capital

-3,325.8

315.9

6,818.6

-2,083.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.43

-0.21

12.74

-2.9

Op profit growth

2.96

18.08

14

-6.31

EBIT growth

19.44

13.38

10.79

-6.6

Net profit growth

20.61

15.89

12.4

-5.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

89,760.3

90,487.6

79,093.4

61,943

61,023.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

89,760.3

90,487.6

79,093.4

61,943

61,023.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

218.6

-8.1

114.4

Other Income

2,630.8

2,274.6

2,066.9

2,403.7

2,727.9

Wipro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wipro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Founder Chairman

Azim H Premji

Executive Chairman

Rishad Azim Premji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Sanaulla Khan

Independent Director

Patrick Dupuis

Independent Director

Patrick J Ennis

Independent Director

Deepak Satwalekar

Independent Director

Tulsi Naidu

Independent Director

Paivi Rekon

Managing Director & CEO

Srinivas Pallia

Independent Director

N S Kannan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wipro Ltd

Summary

Wipro Ltd is Indias one of the leading tech-companies,providing IT Services, including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, globally. The company provides comprehensive IT Solutions and Services, including Systems Integration, Information Systems Outsourcing, IT Enabled Services, Package Implementation, Software Application development and maintenance, and Research and Development Services to corporations globally. The company is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level 5 certified IT Services Company globally. In the Indian market, they are a leader in providing IT Solutions and Services for the corporate segment in India, offering System Integration, Network Integration, Software Solutions and IT Services. In the Asia Pacific and Middle East markets, they provide IT Solutions and Services for global corporations. The company is headquartered in Bangalore, India.The company provides the integrated business, technology and process solution on a global delivery platform to customers across Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. They offer business value to clients through process excellence and service delivery innovation such as Information Technology services, Product Engineering services, Technology Infrastructure services, Business Process Outsourcing services and consulting services.During the financial year 2013, Wipro carried out demerger of consumer care and lighting, infrastructure engineering businesses and other non IT business of the company. After
Company FAQs

What is the Wipro Ltd share price today?

The Wipro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹293.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wipro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wipro Ltd is ₹306853.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wipro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wipro Ltd is 32.25 and 4.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wipro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wipro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wipro Ltd is ₹208.5 and ₹320 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wipro Ltd?

Wipro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.59%, 3 Years at -6.42%, 1 Year at 29.17%, 6 Month at 9.26%, 3 Month at 11.08% and 1 Month at 0.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wipro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wipro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.79 %
Institutions - 18.42 %
Public - 8.67 %

