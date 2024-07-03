Summary

Wipro Ltd is Indias one of the leading tech-companies,providing IT Services, including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, globally. The company provides comprehensive IT Solutions and Services, including Systems Integration, Information Systems Outsourcing, IT Enabled Services, Package Implementation, Software Application development and maintenance, and Research and Development Services to corporations globally. The company is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level 5 certified IT Services Company globally. In the Indian market, they are a leader in providing IT Solutions and Services for the corporate segment in India, offering System Integration, Network Integration, Software Solutions and IT Services. In the Asia Pacific and Middle East markets, they provide IT Solutions and Services for global corporations. The company is headquartered in Bangalore, India.The company provides the integrated business, technology and process solution on a global delivery platform to customers across Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. They offer business value to clients through process excellence and service delivery innovation such as Information Technology services, Product Engineering services, Technology Infrastructure services, Business Process Outsourcing services and consulting services.During the financial year 2013, Wipro carried out demerger of consumer care and lighting, infrastructure engineering businesses and other non IT business of the company. After

