The main difference between a Demat and a trading account is that a Demat account holds shares and securities in digital mode, while a trading account provides the interface to buy and sell shares in the stock market.
Although both are important for trading in the stock market, they serve two different purposes. In this blog, we’ll delve into how these accounts work and their unique features. Let’s demystify the functions of Demat and trading accounts to help you sail through the financial world with ease.
Converting your physical shares into the electronic format is called dematerialization. Holding physical shares involves risk and shares in the Demat Account are stored easily. Once you open a Demat account is also known as Dematerialized account. In other words, converting or dematerializing your physical shares in the electronic format is known as holding a Demat Account.
A trading account is used to buy/sell shares in stock markets. Once you have a Demat Account, you need a Trading Account which has a unique trading number used to trade in shares. Once you start trading in share markets, you need three accounts: Bank/Demat/Trading Account. Trading Account acts as a link between your bank account and Demat account, allowing you to trade in stock markets. Having an online trading account helps you to secure access to multiple stock markets.
|Aspect
|Demat Account
|Trading Account
|Purpose
|Holds shares, bonds, mutual funds, and other securities in electronic form.
|Facilitates buying and selling of securities in the stock market.
|Functionality
|Acts as a digital locker for securities.
|Serves as a platform to execute trades in the stock market.
|Connection
|Linked to a trading account for seamless transfer of securities.
|Linked to both a Demat and a bank account to manage transactions.
|Role in Transactions
|Stores securities bought or sold through the trading account.
|Executes buy/sell orders and transfers securities to/from the Demat account.
|Provided By
|Depository participants (NSDL or CDSL agents).
|Stockbrokers registered with SEBI and exchanges.
|Examples
|Securities storage for long-term investments.
|Short-term trading or speculative activities.
|Account Requirement
|Mandatory for holding securities in dematerialized form.
|Essential for participating in stock market transactions.
Thus, whether you need to open a trading account or a Demat account or both depends on the intended purpose.
To buy shares, you need to start with funding your trading account via NEFT/RTGS/IMPS margin in your trading account that could be used to buy shares.
The working of a Demat account is similar to that of a savings bank account. In a savings account, cash is stored in an electronic form, and a Demat account holds physical securities in the same way. All Demat accounts are associated with a depository participant like NSDL or CDSL. A Demat account is credited when shares are bought and it is debited when the securities are sold.
Trading account functions as a reserve for funds used in trade activities. Money from your bank accounts needs to be transferred to a trading account to be used for buying or selling securities. Any shares not squared off during the intraday trade, go for delivery in your trading account. A trading account is debited when shares are bought and it is credited when the securities are sold.
A Demat Account is required to hold your shares in an electronic format and to trade in stock markets, you require a trading account. Post opening, you must begin your trading journey with a thorough understanding of the market.
While trading in the shares market, both Demat and trading accounts are crucial. When you buy the shares of any company, you require a trading account to process the transaction. The money is debited from the trading account and the bought shares are credited to your Demat account.
In the same way, when shares are sold, they are debited from your Demat account. The money credited in this transaction will reflect in your trading account. Therefore, to trade in the stock market, it is crucial to have both these accounts and link them through a Demat account app.
The trading account and Demat account work in tandem with each other. For trading in equity, you must have both these accounts. It is important to pick a broker service that is suitable to your investment needs.
IIFL is your one-stop solution to trading in everything from equities and mutual funds to commodities and currencies. To learn more about opening a Demat and Trading account reach out to our financial experts and kickstart your investment journey.
Ans.
Individual
Non-individual
Ans.India Infoline does not charge any account opening fee.(AMC) for 1 year. However, you will have to pay an AMC of Rs. 250 from second year onwards.
Ans.Individual beneficial owners must add a nominee while opening a Demat or trading account as this makes the process of transfer of shares much more convenient.
Ans.Yes, you can easily transfer shares from one Demat account to another. It can be done in two possible ways – manual and online.
Ans.Yes, you can open a joint Demat or trading account with India InfolineIIFL allows you to open your Demat or trading account in a single account name, multiple account names, or joint account name.
Ans. A trading account without a Demat account can only be used to trade in options or futures. If you wish to trade in equity, you must have both – Demat and Trading accounts.
