Indian stock markets have two large cap indices i.e. S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P CNX Nifty. Both these indices are statistical aggregates of the market performance. The changes in the market can be measured on the basis of the performance of these indices. Stock market indices are calculated using different methods. The most common methods in use are market cap weightage and price weightage. Learning how stock market indices are calculated can be beneficial to trading. Thus, let us take a closer look at how the popular indices in India are calculated.