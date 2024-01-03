iifl-logo-icon 1
What Is Sensex And Nifty? How Are They Calculated?

Sensex and Nifty are two large-cap indexes associated with two different stock exchanges of the country namely Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). These are just statistical aggregate on how a change in the stock market can be measured.

How to Invest in Stock Indices

You can look at an index as an imaginary portfolio of securities representing a particular market or a portion of it.

What is Dollex and how it is Different From Sensex

The S&P BSE Dollex 30 is the US dollar version of the S&P BSE SENSEX and NSE Defty is to the NSE Nifty what the Dollex is to the Sensex. The NSE Defty is dollar denominated Nifty.

Which Stock Index is the Most Volatile

In volatile segment we look at the most volatile stock indices in the world along with the implied volatility in the indices over the latest year.

Understanding How Stock Indices Are Calculated

Indian stock markets have two large cap indices i.e. S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P CNX Nifty. Both these indices are statistical aggregates of the market performance. The changes in the market can be measured on the basis of the performance of these indices. Stock market indices are calculated using different methods. The most common methods in use are market cap weightage and price weightage. Learning how stock market indices are calculated can be beneficial to trading. Thus, let us take a closer look at how the popular indices in India are calculated.

What is Stock Weightage

To understand index construction, you need to understand how stocks are weighted. It is important to know how the index is constructed especially if one wants to be an index trader.

What are Global Indices

You can understand global indices as a hypothetical portfolio of investment holdings that represents a segment of the financial market or the global indices market.

What Is NSE? Know The Main Functions Of NSE?

NSE was established as a result of the recommendations made by High Powered Study Group on Establishment of New Stock Exchanges. The group was set up by the government to provide a solution to making stock market participation simple and accessible to all. This was in the aftermath of the Harshad Mehta stock market scam that took place in 1992.

