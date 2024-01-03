Sensex and Nifty are two large-cap indexes associated with two different stock exchanges of the country namely Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). These are just statistical aggregate on how a change in the stock market can be measured.
You can look at an index as an imaginary portfolio of securities representing a particular market or a portion of it.
Invest wise with Expert advice
The S&P BSE Dollex 30 is the US dollar version of the S&P BSE SENSEX and NSE Defty is to the NSE Nifty what the Dollex is to the Sensex. The NSE Defty is dollar denominated Nifty.
In volatile segment we look at the most volatile stock indices in the world along with the implied volatility in the indices over the latest year.
Indian stock markets have two large cap indices i.e. S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P CNX Nifty. Both these indices are statistical aggregates of the market performance. The changes in the market can be measured on the basis of the performance of these indices. Stock market indices are calculated using different methods. The most common methods in use are market cap weightage and price weightage. Learning how stock market indices are calculated can be beneficial to trading. Thus, let us take a closer look at how the popular indices in India are calculated.
To understand index construction, you need to understand how stocks are weighted. It is important to know how the index is constructed especially if one wants to be an index trader.
You can understand global indices as a hypothetical portfolio of investment holdings that represents a segment of the financial market or the global indices market.
Sensex and Nifty are two large-cap indexes associated with two different stock exchanges of the country namely Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). These are just statistical aggregate on how a change in the stock market can be measured.
You can look at an index as an imaginary portfolio of securities representing a particular market or a portion of it.
NSE was established as a result of the recommendations made by High Powered Study Group on Establishment of New Stock Exchanges. The group was set up by the government to provide a solution to making stock market participation simple and accessible to all. This was in the aftermath of the Harshad Mehta stock market scam that took place in 1992.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.