In another development, the company has established a permanent Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas complex in Baltal, Ganderbal district.
4 Jul 2025|12:55 PM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Vedanta Limited, NBCC (India), etc.
4 Jul 2025|06:59 AM
At around 1.00 PM, Avenue Supermarts was trading 0.39% lower at ₹4,374.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,391.90 on NSE.
3 Jul 2025|01:18 PM
At close, the Sensex was down 287.60 points at 83,409.69. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 88.40 points at 25,453.40.
3 Jul 2025|09:21 AM
The block size is valued at ₹1,200 Crore. The floor price is fixed at ₹200 per share.
3 Jul 2025|08:46 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
The first quarter of FY26, saw ₹29,652 Crore raised through IPOs with most delivering positive returns
4 Jul 2025|09:28 AM
The RBI Financial Stability Report (FSR) for FY25 shows a marked improvement across parameters for banks
3 Jul 2025|11:48 AM
Small caps did very well in the June quarter, despite the bottom line not matching up
2 Jul 2025|12:03 PM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).
13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Last Updated On:04 July , 2025 | 12:00 AM
Company
LTP(₹)
Change(%)
BAJFINANCE
|925.3
+15.15
(1.66%)
INFY
|1640.7
+22.00
(1.36%)
DRREDDY
|1307.4
+16.10
(1.25%)
Top Gainers as per Nifty50View All Gainer & Loser
Funds Name
Returns
NAV
DSP World Gold Fund of Fund (G)
61.24
1 Yrs Returns
30.7511
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund (G)
56.61
1 Yrs Returns
11.234
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund of Fund (G)
52.29
1 Yrs Returns
31.058
Expiry Date: 10 Jul 2025
Script name
Put
Call
Ratio
|NIFTY
93,428.77
1,23,377.32
0.76
Script name
Put
Call
Ratio
|NIFTY
17,37,959.25
18,07,088.4
0.96
Note: Put / Call contract in thousand
For the full fiscal FY25 the company see-sawed into profits, reporting a net profit of ₹437.62 crore as against net loss of ₹48.16 crore in FY24
2 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter ended January to March 2025 declined 2.2% to ₹940.6 crore from ₹961.3 crore from Q4 FY24.
2 Jun 2025|11:06 PM
The total tractor sales, including exports, grew to 40,643 units last month, as against 37,109 units in the year-ago month.
2 Jun 2025|04:25 PM
IIFL Capital Services Demat Account offers 15+ investing options
0.25% Delivery Brokerage
Future, 0.025% for intraday, F&O
View 15+ Analytics charts & 250+ Research studies
SIP as low as Rs 100/month
Wide range of 5000+ funds
0% commission
Pre-bidding for an IPO before it is launched
Real time subscription tracking
Subscription recommendation
Start investing for as low as Rs.500/month
Leverage market movements, opportunities and manage risk
Access Research Reports & Advanced Charts
Access to Exclusive Research Reports
Access Product Training & Research Reports
Knowledge enhancement through Webinar from experts
Trade in foreign currency such as USDINR, GBPINR, JPYINR, EURUSD, GBPUSD
Advanced technical and comprehensive market analysis
Research support within market timings
Earn 2.5% p.a. interest
Tax Exemption on capital gain
Start from as low as 1 gram
Gold bonds are exempt from GST
Diversify Your Portfolio with International Opportunities of 5500+ US stocks
No minimum investment amount
Invest in Google, Netflix, Apple & thematic baskets
Access customised investment products
Get insights into Innovative investment strategies
Personalised investment strategies which adhere to your risk profile
Invest in low-cost diversified portfolio with ETFs (Equity, Debt, Commodity)
Get real-time NAV calculation for quick and smarter investment decisions
No lock-in period
Tax friendly and great for beginners in the market
Invest in a thematic portfolio
Non-conventional investment avenue for various opportunities
Invest in private equity, venture capital, hedge fund, angel fund, etc
Professional suggestions to suit your investment horizon
Wide range to Primary Bonds/NCD and Secondary fixed income product
Reliable cash flow
Seamless tax filing from app
Continuous assistance from professional Chartered Accountant
Easy, quick and secured process
One Account for all your Financial Goals
From equities to IPO, invest in instruments with just a tap and achieve all your financial goals.
Seamless Trading Platform
IIFL Capital Services Demat account flawlessly integrates with your trading & bank account for the best trading experience.
Expert Recommendations
Your Demat account includes recommendations from our top-notch research team to help you choose the best investment.
Personalized Management Services
IIFL Capital Services offers custom portfolio management services based on your risk appetite to maximize your financial goals.
Tools Backed by Technology
The Demat account also includes various tools like options strategy builder, algo trading etc for ease of trading.
Exclusive IPO Access
With an IIFL Capital Services Demat account, you will get a chance to bid for the IPO before it has even opened for subscription.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.