TOP NEWS

Oil-Natural-Gas-Corpn-Ltd-380x214.jpg.webp

ONGC signs pact with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

In another development, the company has established a permanent Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas complex in Baltal, Ganderbal district.

4 Jul 2025|12:55 PM

Top-Stocks-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 4th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Vedanta Limited, NBCC (India), etc.

4 Jul 2025|06:59 AM

How-to-start-a-retail-business-380x235.jpg.webp

D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

At around 1.00 PM, Avenue Supermarts was trading 0.39% lower at ₹4,374.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,391.90 on NSE.

3 Jul 2025|01:18 PM

Articles-Banner-2-1-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

At close, the Sensex was down 287.60 points at 83,409.69. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 88.40 points at 25,453.40.

3 Jul 2025|09:21 AM

How-an-Equity-Advisor-Can-Help-Correct-Your-Share-Market-Mistakes-380x214.jpg.webp

Nykaa Block Deal: Equity stake worth ₹1,200 Crore divest

The block size is valued at ₹1,200 Crore. The floor price is fixed at ₹200 per share.

3 Jul 2025|08:46 AM

BLOG

IIFL-B2C-Set-2-KYC-Banners-32-new-380x214.jpg.webp

Q1-FY26 IPO Story: Starts off on a strong note

The first quarter of FY26, saw ₹29,652 Crore raised through IPOs with most delivering positive returns

4 Jul 2025|09:28 AM

bankk-380x214.jpg.webp

How healthy were Indian banks in the year 2024-25?

The RBI Financial Stability Report (FSR) for FY25 shows a marked improvement across parameters for banks

3 Jul 2025|11:48 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps rally in June 2025, but net profits contract

Small caps did very well in the June quarter, despite the bottom line not matching up

2 Jul 2025|12:03 PM

LEADERS & FUND MANAGERS SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Jayesh-Bhanushali-1-380x380.jpg.webp

Why FIIs are selling?

In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).

13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Top Gainers / Losers

Last Updated On:04 July , 2025 | 12:00 AM

Gainers

Losers

Company
LTP(₹)
Change(%)

Bajaj Finance

BAJFINANCE

925.3

+15.15

(1.66%)

Infosys

INFY

1640.7

+22.00

(1.36%)

Dr Reddys Labs

DRREDDY

1307.4

+16.10

(1.25%)

Top Gainers as per Nifty50

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

Equity

Debt

Balanced

ELSS

ETF

Funds Name

Returns

NAV

DSP World Gold Fund of Fund (G)

61.24

1 Yrs Returns

30.7511

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund (G)

56.61

1 Yrs Returns

11.234

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund of Fund (G)

52.29

1 Yrs Returns

31.058

PUT CALL RATIO

Expiry Date: 10 Jul 2025

OI

Volume

Script name
Put
Call
Ratio
NIFTY

93,428.77

1,23,377.32

0.76

Script name
Put
Call
Ratio
NIFTY

17,37,959.25

18,07,088.4

0.96

Note: Put / Call contract in thousand

EARNINGS

Inox Wind Q4 Net Profit Soars Over 5x to ₹190.34 Crore

For the full fiscal FY25 the company see-sawed into profits, reporting a net profit of ₹437.62 crore as against net loss of ₹48.16 crore in FY24

2 Jun 2025|11:27 PM

Sun TV Q4 Net Profit Falls 10% YoY to ₹371.6 Crore; Revenue dips 2%

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended January to March 2025 declined 2.2% to ₹940.6 crore from ₹961.3 crore from Q4 FY24.

2 Jun 2025|11:06 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra May Sales Rise 17% YoY to 84,110 Units

The total tractor sales, including exports, grew to 40,643 units last month, as against 37,109 units in the year-ago month.

2 Jun 2025|04:25 PM

