Bharat Electronics Ltd Share Price

282.9
(-3.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open292.55
  • Day's High292.55
  • 52 Wk High340.5
  • Prev. Close291.95
  • Day's Low282.85
  • 52 Wk Low 171.75
  • Turnover (lac)22,093.06
  • P/E46.94
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value24.56
  • EPS6.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,06,793.64
  • Div. Yield0.75
View All Historical Data
View More Futures

Bharat Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

292.55

Prev. Close

291.95

Turnover(Lac.)

22,093.06

Day's High

292.55

Day's Low

282.85

52 Week's High

340.5

52 Week's Low

171.75

Book Value

24.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,06,793.64

P/E

46.94

EPS

6.22

Divi. Yield

0.75

Bharat Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bharat Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bharat Electronics secures order worth ₹973 Crore

Bharat Electronics secures order worth ₹973 Crore

23 Dec 2024|11:14 AM

Brokerage firms noted last month that all eyes would be on the number of orders that BEL secures in the second half of the current fiscal year.

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

2 Dec 2024|05:48 PM

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.

Bharat Electronics' Q2 net profit jumps 34% y-o-y

Bharat Electronics’ Q2 net profit jumps 34% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|04:09 PM

Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter was ₹4,605 Crore, up 15% from ₹4,009 Crore in the same time last year.

BEL Secures ₹500 Crore in New Orders

BEL Secures ₹500 Crore in New Orders

8 Oct 2024|11:48 AM

With these latest orders, BEL’s total order book for the current financial year has reached ₹7,689 Crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bharat Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.13%

Non-Promoter- 37.48%

Institutions: 37.48%

Non-Institutions: 11.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

730.98

730.98

243.66

243.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,351.41

12,851.01

11,740.6

10,564.23

Net Worth

16,082.39

13,581.99

11,984.26

10,807.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

15,313.76

14,063.83

12,921.11

10,322.33

yoy growth (%)

8.88

8.84

25.17

20.02

Raw materials

-8,872.86

-7,789.08

-7,078.65

-5,477.51

As % of sales

57.94

55.38

54.78

53.06

Employee costs

-2,109.39

-1,940.68

-2,057.49

-1,772.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3,157.8

2,934.81

2,479.17

1,947.84

Depreciation

-380.18

-366.33

-349.64

-251

Tax paid

-808.87

-869.39

-685.34

-548.55

Working capital

813.08

988.35

1,758.59

-1,271.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.88

8.84

25.17

20.02

Op profit growth

4.02

16.51

36.52

13.51

EBIT growth

7.54

18.46

27.36

-4.51

Net profit growth

13.72

15.14

28.19

-9.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20,268.24

17,734.44

15,084.74

13,849.71

12,636.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20,268.24

17,734.44

15,084.74

13,849.71

12,636.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

283.44

258.98

331.09

Other Income

670.14

280.8

231.54

124.96

99.4

View Annually Results

Bharat Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bharat Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Sreenivas

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Gokulan Bangakandy

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Shyama Singh

Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)

Binoy Kumar Das

Director (Research & Devplmnt)

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Jain.

Director (Marketing)

K V Suresh Kumar

Director (Finance) & CFO

Damodar S Bhattad

Director (Human Resources)

Vikraman

Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)

Rajeev Prakash

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Electronics Ltd

Summary

Bharat Electronics Limited, established in 1954, is a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking. The Company possess expertise in a spectrum of activities, encompassing the design, development, manufacturing, supply and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems. It hold a prominent position in the Indian Defence segment, and are making inroads into the civilian segments while expanding their defence operations into the international markets. The Company is engaged in manufacture and supply of strategic electronic products primarily to Defense Services. The company exported a range of products and sub-assemblies exported includes LYNX II, radar warning receivers, composite communication system, night vision devices, versatile communication system (VCS), IFF Interrogator, LRF, X-Ray tube, radar finger printing system, ESM system, V/ultra high frequency (UHF) search receivers, shelters, printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, cable harness, components and mechanical assemblies. Bharat Electronics Ltd was set up at Bangalore, India, by the Government of India under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialized electronic needs of the Indian defence services. Over the years, then company has grown into a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit company serving the needs of customers in diverse fields in India and abroad. The company started with the manufacture of few communication equipment in the year 1956. They went on to produce Receiving Valves in the year 1
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹282.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Electronics Ltd is ₹206793.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Electronics Ltd is 46.94 and 12.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Electronics Ltd is ₹171.75 and ₹340.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Electronics Ltd?

Bharat Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.05%, 3 Years at 60.65%, 1 Year at 60.10%, 6 Month at -7.17%, 3 Month at 4.75% and 1 Month at -6.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.14 %
Institutions - 37.48 %
Public - 11.38 %

