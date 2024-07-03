Summary

Bharat Electronics Limited, established in 1954, is a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking. The Company possess expertise in a spectrum of activities, encompassing the design, development, manufacturing, supply and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems. It hold a prominent position in the Indian Defence segment, and are making inroads into the civilian segments while expanding their defence operations into the international markets. The Company is engaged in manufacture and supply of strategic electronic products primarily to Defense Services. The company exported a range of products and sub-assemblies exported includes LYNX II, radar warning receivers, composite communication system, night vision devices, versatile communication system (VCS), IFF Interrogator, LRF, X-Ray tube, radar finger printing system, ESM system, V/ultra high frequency (UHF) search receivers, shelters, printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, cable harness, components and mechanical assemblies. Bharat Electronics Ltd was set up at Bangalore, India, by the Government of India under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialized electronic needs of the Indian defence services. Over the years, then company has grown into a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit company serving the needs of customers in diverse fields in India and abroad. The company started with the manufacture of few communication equipment in the year 1956. They went on to produce Receiving Valves in the year 1

Read More