Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹292.55
Prev. Close₹291.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹22,093.06
Day's High₹292.55
Day's Low₹282.85
52 Week's High₹340.5
52 Week's Low₹171.75
Book Value₹24.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,06,793.64
P/E46.94
EPS6.22
Divi. Yield0.75
Brokerage firms noted last month that all eyes would be on the number of orders that BEL secures in the second half of the current fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.Read More
Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter was ₹4,605 Crore, up 15% from ₹4,009 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
With these latest orders, BEL’s total order book for the current financial year has reached ₹7,689 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
730.98
730.98
243.66
243.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,351.41
12,851.01
11,740.6
10,564.23
Net Worth
16,082.39
13,581.99
11,984.26
10,807.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15,313.76
14,063.83
12,921.11
10,322.33
yoy growth (%)
8.88
8.84
25.17
20.02
Raw materials
-8,872.86
-7,789.08
-7,078.65
-5,477.51
As % of sales
57.94
55.38
54.78
53.06
Employee costs
-2,109.39
-1,940.68
-2,057.49
-1,772.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3,157.8
2,934.81
2,479.17
1,947.84
Depreciation
-380.18
-366.33
-349.64
-251
Tax paid
-808.87
-869.39
-685.34
-548.55
Working capital
813.08
988.35
1,758.59
-1,271.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.88
8.84
25.17
20.02
Op profit growth
4.02
16.51
36.52
13.51
EBIT growth
7.54
18.46
27.36
-4.51
Net profit growth
13.72
15.14
28.19
-9.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20,268.24
17,734.44
15,084.74
13,849.71
12,636.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20,268.24
17,734.44
15,084.74
13,849.71
12,636.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
283.44
258.98
331.09
Other Income
670.14
280.8
231.54
124.96
99.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Sreenivas
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Gokulan Bangakandy
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Shyama Singh
Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)
Binoy Kumar Das
Director (Research & Devplmnt)
Bhanu Prakash Srivastava
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Jain.
Director (Marketing)
K V Suresh Kumar
Director (Finance) & CFO
Damodar S Bhattad
Director (Human Resources)
Vikraman
Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)
Rajeev Prakash
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Electronics Ltd
Summary
Bharat Electronics Limited, established in 1954, is a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking. The Company possess expertise in a spectrum of activities, encompassing the design, development, manufacturing, supply and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems. It hold a prominent position in the Indian Defence segment, and are making inroads into the civilian segments while expanding their defence operations into the international markets. The Company is engaged in manufacture and supply of strategic electronic products primarily to Defense Services. The company exported a range of products and sub-assemblies exported includes LYNX II, radar warning receivers, composite communication system, night vision devices, versatile communication system (VCS), IFF Interrogator, LRF, X-Ray tube, radar finger printing system, ESM system, V/ultra high frequency (UHF) search receivers, shelters, printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, cable harness, components and mechanical assemblies. Bharat Electronics Ltd was set up at Bangalore, India, by the Government of India under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialized electronic needs of the Indian defence services. Over the years, then company has grown into a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit company serving the needs of customers in diverse fields in India and abroad. The company started with the manufacture of few communication equipment in the year 1956. They went on to produce Receiving Valves in the year 1
Read More
The Bharat Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹282.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Electronics Ltd is ₹206793.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Electronics Ltd is 46.94 and 12.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Electronics Ltd is ₹171.75 and ₹340.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.05%, 3 Years at 60.65%, 1 Year at 60.10%, 6 Month at -7.17%, 3 Month at 4.75% and 1 Month at -6.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.