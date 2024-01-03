TPIN has come in prominence after SEBI expressed reservations about the erstwhile system of giving a signed power of attorney or POA to the broker to debit shares from the demat account against stock deliveries. One of the solutions is to use the TPIN system to authorize the debit of shares to the demat account. CDSL first introduced this TPIN methodology to authorize the debit of shares from the demat account of an investor, without giving power of attorney to the broker.

What is TPIN?

The CDSL TPIN is essentially a 6-digit password which authorizes the broker to debit the selected stocks from the demat account of the holder having demat account with CDSL and also doubles up as an alternate to the demat power of attorney. Investors can how directly get the TPIN from CDSL and authorize the sale of shares online from their demat account without the broker or depository participant coming in between.

TPIN is a kind of password that effectively authorizes the debit of shares from your demat account without giving power of attorney. This methodology is simpler and also more transparent and immediate as it is done online. The TPIN authorization is valid for one day and only for the specific stocks for which the TPIN is given.

TPIN came into being only in June 2020 to help traders to use the TPIN and authorize demat debits in a smooth and seamless manner. Even though your demat account is with the DP, the shares rest with CDSL / NSDL and you can use the TPIN to directly authorize debits.

The TPIN is issued by CDSL directly to customers. There is also a provision to set a new TPIN, modify the existing TPIN, reset the TPIN facility entirely and also retrieve your TPIN through a specified link if you forgot the TPIN. In case you are using the online trading service, the TPIN will be available in the trading platform as a third party service and you can hook on to the TPIN service from the trading platform itself. That makes TPIN more flexible.

With the TPIN facility available, no movement of shares out of your demat account can happen without your specific approval. TPIN gives you safety, security, confidence and also the freedom to have full control over your demat account from anywhere at any time.

How to generate TPIN?

Let us now look at the all-important TPIN Number generation process. CDSL TPIN Generation. You can generate the CDSL TPIN online on the CDSL website in a jiffy.

First, you click on the “Generate eDIS TPIN” link and enter your 16-digit Beneficiary Owner (BO) ID. You also have to input the correct PAN number so you received an OTP (one time password) on your registered mobile. Once you enter the OTP correctly, the 6-digit TPIN number is generated and sent to you via SMS and email.

The TPIN being a six-digit number can get lost, misplaced or you may forget it. It is always better not to use very obvious TPIN numbers like birthday, anniversary etc. But you can change the TPIN to a 6 digit you can remember easily. Also, if you forgot the TPIN, you can just regenerate the TPIN by going through the same process all over again. It is actually quite simple and you can complete the same in about 5-10 minutes flat.

Benefits of TPIN

The TPIN is your safe alternative to giving power of attorney to the broker to debit shares from your demat account. This is a 6-digit number that is sent to you when the demat account tis opened. Of course, this sending TPIN at the time of opening account is a recent phenomenon. In case of old demat account, you can generate fresh TPIN online on the website of CDSL. Here is why it is critical to use TPIN to authorize demat debits.