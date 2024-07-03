Summary

NTPC Ltd is Indias largest power utility company with an installed capacity of 72,254 MW (including JVs),plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032. The Company is engaged in the business of generation and sale of bulk power. The company operates their stations at a level of efficiency that exceeds the average in India, based upon availability factor and average plant load factor (PLF). They have developed a long term technology roadmap for the induction of high efficiency equipment, including supercritical and ultra-supercritical machines at their new plants. Their subsidiaries include NTPC Electric Supply Company Ltd, NTPC Hydro Ltd, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd, Pipavav Power Development Company Ltd, Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd.NTPC Ltd was incorporated on November 7, 1975 as a private limited company with the name National Thermal Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. In September 30, 1976, the word Private was deleted in the companys name consequent upon the notification issued by the Government of India (GoI) exempting government companies from the use of word private in their name. In September 1977, the Company acquired the first patch at Singrauli.In the year 1978, the company took over the management of Badarpur project. Also, they commissioned the first 200MW unit at Singrauli. In December 25, 1981, the fifth and last unit at 210 MW at Badapur Thermal Power Station was synchronized by NTPC, making the completion of the 720 MW project. In

Read More