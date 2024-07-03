SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹341.7
Prev. Close₹339.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹12,010.37
Day's High₹341.7
Day's Low₹330.15
52 Week's High₹448.45
52 Week's Low₹296.55
Book Value₹164.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,20,620.27
P/E17.64
EPS19.27
Divi. Yield2.28
The installed capacity of the NTPC Group was 76,598 MW at the end of December, with 2,724 MW added throughout the course of the year.
This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.
The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.
On October 24, the company's Board of Directors approved the first interim dividend of ₹2.50 on each share having a face value of ₹10.
The business intends to repay debt by investing in its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, with the money raised from the IPO.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9,696.67
9,696.67
9,696.67
9,696.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,40,188.35
1,29,193.21
1,18,970.85
1,09,288.82
Net Worth
1,49,885.02
1,38,889.88
1,28,667.52
1,18,985.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,16,137.33
99,206.72
97,700.39
83,452.7
yoy growth (%)
17.06
1.54
17.07
6.61
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5,289.51
-4,942.19
-4,925.6
-4,734.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19,165.75
15,278.52
14,465.92
12,339.46
Depreciation
-11,234.14
-10,411.8
-8,622.85
-7,098.86
Tax paid
-4,366.39
-1,925.39
-9,181.95
-2,549.29
Working capital
-4,338.95
-1,743.61
8,890.17
5,359.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.06
1.54
17.07
6.61
Op profit growth
17.5
6.31
25.03
1.79
EBIT growth
16.62
7.01
30.16
-0.66
Net profit growth
17
36.15
-2.22
10.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,78,500.88
1,76,206.93
1,32,669.28
1,11,531.15
1,09,464.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,78,500.88
1,76,206.93
1,32,669.28
1,11,531.15
1,09,464.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5,300.78
2,550.01
4,831.64
6,602.74
8,185.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
GURDEEP SINGH
Director (Finance)
Jaikumar Srinivasan
Nominee (Govt)
Piyush Singh
Executive Director
Shivam Srivastav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Arora
Director (Operation)
Ravindra Kumar
Director (Projects)
K Shanmugha Sundaram
Director (Human Resources)
Anil Kumar Jadli
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
NTPC Ltd is Indias largest power utility company with an installed capacity of 72,254 MW (including JVs),plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032. The Company is engaged in the business of generation and sale of bulk power. The company operates their stations at a level of efficiency that exceeds the average in India, based upon availability factor and average plant load factor (PLF). They have developed a long term technology roadmap for the induction of high efficiency equipment, including supercritical and ultra-supercritical machines at their new plants. Their subsidiaries include NTPC Electric Supply Company Ltd, NTPC Hydro Ltd, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd, Pipavav Power Development Company Ltd, Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd.NTPC Ltd was incorporated on November 7, 1975 as a private limited company with the name National Thermal Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. In September 30, 1976, the word Private was deleted in the companys name consequent upon the notification issued by the Government of India (GoI) exempting government companies from the use of word private in their name. In September 1977, the Company acquired the first patch at Singrauli.In the year 1978, the company took over the management of Badarpur project. Also, they commissioned the first 200MW unit at Singrauli. In December 25, 1981, the fifth and last unit at 210 MW at Badapur Thermal Power Station was synchronized by NTPC, making the completion of the 720 MW project. In
The NTPC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹330.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NTPC Ltd is ₹320620.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NTPC Ltd is 17.64 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NTPC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NTPC Ltd is ₹296.55 and ₹448.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NTPC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.28%, 3 Years at 39.20%, 1 Year at 10.99%, 6 Month at -8.80%, 3 Month at -21.94% and 1 Month at -7.51%.
