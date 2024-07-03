iifl-logo-icon 1
NTPC Ltd Share Price

330.65
(-2.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:59 AM

  • Open341.7
  • Day's High341.7
  • 52 Wk High448.45
  • Prev. Close339.85
  • Day's Low330.15
  • 52 Wk Low 296.55
  • Turnover (lac)12,010.37
  • P/E17.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value164.02
  • EPS19.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,20,620.27
  • Div. Yield2.28
  • Open388.25
  • Day's High395.4
  • Spot391.9
  • Prev. Close391.85
  • Day's Low385.7
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,500
  • OI(Chg %)1,10,58,000 (38.3%)
  • Roll Over%2.69
  • Roll Cost0.24
  • Traded Vol.4,09,90,500 (-8.56%)
NTPC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

341.7

Prev. Close

339.85

Turnover(Lac.)

12,010.37

Day's High

341.7

Day's Low

330.15

52 Week's High

448.45

52 Week's Low

296.55

Book Value

164.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,20,620.27

P/E

17.64

EPS

19.27

Divi. Yield

2.28

NTPC Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 02 Nov, 2024

arrow

NTPC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NTPC Power Production Surges 4% in FY25

NTPC Power Production Surges 4% in FY25

2 Jan 2025|10:36 AM

The installed capacity of the NTPC Group was 76,598 MW at the end of December, with 2,724 MW added throughout the course of the year.

BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

26 Dec 2024|05:15 PM

This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.

NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.

NTPC distributes ₹2,424 Crore as dividend to shareholders

NTPC distributes ₹2,424 Crore as dividend to shareholders

19 Nov 2024|01:33 PM

On October 24, the company’s Board of Directors approved the first interim dividend of ₹2.50 on each share having a face value of ₹10.

NTPC Green IPO Sets Price Range

NTPC Green IPO Sets Price Range

13 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The business intends to repay debt by investing in its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, with the money raised from the IPO.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NTPC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.10%

Non-Promoter- 45.21%

Institutions: 45.21%

Non-Institutions: 3.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NTPC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9,696.67

9,696.67

9,696.67

9,696.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,40,188.35

1,29,193.21

1,18,970.85

1,09,288.82

Net Worth

1,49,885.02

1,38,889.88

1,28,667.52

1,18,985.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,16,137.33

99,206.72

97,700.39

83,452.7

yoy growth (%)

17.06

1.54

17.07

6.61

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5,289.51

-4,942.19

-4,925.6

-4,734.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19,165.75

15,278.52

14,465.92

12,339.46

Depreciation

-11,234.14

-10,411.8

-8,622.85

-7,098.86

Tax paid

-4,366.39

-1,925.39

-9,181.95

-2,549.29

Working capital

-4,338.95

-1,743.61

8,890.17

5,359.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.06

1.54

17.07

6.61

Op profit growth

17.5

6.31

25.03

1.79

EBIT growth

16.62

7.01

30.16

-0.66

Net profit growth

17

36.15

-2.22

10.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,78,500.88

1,76,206.93

1,32,669.28

1,11,531.15

1,09,464.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,78,500.88

1,76,206.93

1,32,669.28

1,11,531.15

1,09,464.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5,300.78

2,550.01

4,831.64

6,602.74

8,185.95

NTPC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NTPC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

GURDEEP SINGH

Director (Finance)

Jaikumar Srinivasan

Nominee (Govt)

Piyush Singh

Executive Director

Shivam Srivastav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Arora

Director (Operation)

Ravindra Kumar

Director (Projects)

K Shanmugha Sundaram

Director (Human Resources)

Anil Kumar Jadli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NTPC Ltd

Summary

NTPC Ltd is Indias largest power utility company with an installed capacity of 72,254 MW (including JVs),plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032. The Company is engaged in the business of generation and sale of bulk power. The company operates their stations at a level of efficiency that exceeds the average in India, based upon availability factor and average plant load factor (PLF). They have developed a long term technology roadmap for the induction of high efficiency equipment, including supercritical and ultra-supercritical machines at their new plants. Their subsidiaries include NTPC Electric Supply Company Ltd, NTPC Hydro Ltd, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd, Pipavav Power Development Company Ltd, Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd.NTPC Ltd was incorporated on November 7, 1975 as a private limited company with the name National Thermal Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. In September 30, 1976, the word Private was deleted in the companys name consequent upon the notification issued by the Government of India (GoI) exempting government companies from the use of word private in their name. In September 1977, the Company acquired the first patch at Singrauli.In the year 1978, the company took over the management of Badarpur project. Also, they commissioned the first 200MW unit at Singrauli. In December 25, 1981, the fifth and last unit at 210 MW at Badapur Thermal Power Station was synchronized by NTPC, making the completion of the 720 MW project. In
Company FAQs

What is the NTPC Ltd share price today?

The NTPC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹330.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of NTPC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NTPC Ltd is ₹320620.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NTPC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NTPC Ltd is 17.64 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NTPC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NTPC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NTPC Ltd is ₹296.55 and ₹448.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NTPC Ltd?

NTPC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.28%, 3 Years at 39.20%, 1 Year at 10.99%, 6 Month at -8.80%, 3 Month at -21.94% and 1 Month at -7.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NTPC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NTPC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.10 %
Institutions - 45.22 %
Public - 3.68 %

