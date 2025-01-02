NTPC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19,165.75
15,278.52
14,465.92
12,339.46
Depreciation
-11,234.14
-10,411.8
-8,622.85
-7,098.86
Tax paid
-4,366.39
-1,925.39
-9,181.95
-2,549.29
Working capital
-4,338.95
-1,743.61
8,890.17
5,359.99
Other operating items
Operating
-773.72
1,197.72
5,551.28
8,051.3
Capital expenditure
44,779.41
18,729.17
53,770.02
28,055.45
Free cash flow
44,005.68
19,926.89
59,321.31
36,106.75
Equity raised
2,16,026.92
2,01,905.29
1,89,238.21
1,73,425.92
Investing
-5,376.27
2,224.75
16,353.41
1,799.37
Financing
2,81,969.71
2,61,895.54
2,22,621.3
1,59,412.76
Dividends paid
3,878.67
2,909
494.73
2,251.01
Net in cash
5,40,504.71
4,88,861.47
4,88,028.96
3,72,995.81
The installed capacity of the NTPC Group was 76,598 MW at the end of December, with 2,724 MW added throughout the course of the year.Read More
This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.Read More
The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.Read More
On October 24, the company’s Board of Directors approved the first interim dividend of ₹2.50 on each share having a face value of ₹10.Read More
The business intends to repay debt by investing in its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, with the money raised from the IPO.Read More
NTPC issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to BHEL, allowing the company to begin the initial engineering phases of the main plant package.Read More
The EBITDA declined by 8.2% YoY to ₹9,676.4 Crore from ₹10,537 Crore.Read More
According to Tuesday's comments, NTPC would build 2.4 gigawatt projects in Nabinagar in India's east and Telangana in the south.Read More
The Joint Venture Agreement was signed on February 7, 2024, during India Energy Week, and has received necessary approvals from DIPAM and NITI Aayog.Read More
According to a statement by NTPC, the two organizations would establish a joint venture through their own companies.Read More
