Union Bank of India Share Price

114.72
(-7.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123.81
  • Day's High123.81
  • 52 Wk High172.5
  • Prev. Close124.06
  • Day's Low113.71
  • 52 Wk Low 106.68
  • Turnover (lac)60,126.01
  • P/E6.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.64
  • EPS20.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87,572.72
  • Div. Yield2.9
View All Historical Data
  • Open118.21
  • Day's High120.57
  • Spot119.05
  • Prev. Close118.07
  • Day's Low118.21
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot4,425
  • OI(Chg %)-4,60,200 (-6.62%)
  • Roll Over%5.72
  • Roll Cost1.59
  • Traded Vol.1,27,35,150 (28.88%)
View More Futures

Union Bank of India KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

123.81

Prev. Close

124.06

Turnover(Lac.)

60,126.01

Day's High

123.81

Day's Low

113.71

52 Week's High

172.5

52 Week's Low

106.68

Book Value

130.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87,572.72

P/E

6.19

EPS

20.04

Divi. Yield

2.9

Union Bank of India Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.6

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

Union Bank of India NEWS AND UPDATE

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Union Bank of India SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.75%

Non-Promoter- 18.13%

Institutions: 18.12%

Non-Institutions: 7.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Union Bank of India FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7,633.61

6,834.75

6,834.75

6,406.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89,335.36

71,499.47

63,741.39

58,069.89

Net Worth

96,968.97

78,334.22

70,576.14

64,476.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

646.15

6,006.03

8,933.89

7,235.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Union Bank of India Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Union Bank of India

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director(Shareholders)

Jayadev M

Executive Director

Nitesh Ranjan

Nominee (Govt)

Sameer Shukla

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Laxman S Uppar

Managing Director & CEO

Manimekhalai A

Director (Shareholder)

Priti Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S K Dash

Chairman (Non-Executive)

SRINIVASAN VARADARAJAN

Executive Director

Ramasubramanian S

Executive Director

Shri Sanjay Rudra

Executive Director

Pankaj Dwivedi

Nominee (RBI)

Prakash Baliarsingh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Union Bank of India

Summary

Union Bank of India is one of largest state-owned banks in India. The Bank is a listed entity and the Government of India holds 74.76% in Banks Total Share Capital. The Bank has international presence with 3 overseas branches at Hong Kong, DIFC (Dubai) and Sydney (Australia). In addition, it has representative offices at Shanghai, Beijing and Abu Dhabi. It operate in United Kingdom through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Bank of India (UK) Ltd. Union Bank of Indias portfolio of services include Retail Banking, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Treasury Operations, Cash Management Services, Merchant Banking, Depository Services, Online Trading in Securities and Clearing Bank Services.Union Bank of India was originally incorporated on November 11, 1919 in Mumbai with the name The Union Bank of India Ltd. It was promoted by Seth Sitaram Poddar. In the year 1921, the Bank shifted their registered office to Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai, which was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi. The Bank got into growth phase in the 1960s and they aligned their activities in line with the national priorities.In July 19, 1969, the Bank was nationalised and the name of the Bank was changed to Union Bank of India. Pursuant to nationalization, the Bank sponsored four regional rural banks in 1972. In the year 1975, Belgaum Bank Ltd, a private sector bank was amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 2001, Staff Training College, Bangalore, the Banks staff college acquired ISO 9001 certification. In the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Union Bank of India share price today?

The Union Bank of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Union Bank of India?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Union Bank of India is ₹87572.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Union Bank of India?

The PE and PB ratios of Union Bank of India is 6.19 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Union Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Union Bank of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Union Bank of India is ₹106.68 and ₹172.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Union Bank of India?

Union Bank of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.77%, 3 Years at 41.11%, 1 Year at 0.82%, 6 Month at -8.90%, 3 Month at 4.27% and 1 Month at -1.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Union Bank of India?

The shareholding pattern of Union Bank of India is as follows:
Promoters - 74.76 %
Institutions - 18.12 %
Public - 7.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
