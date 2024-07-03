SectorBanks
Open₹123.81
Prev. Close₹124.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹60,126.01
Day's High₹123.81
Day's Low₹113.71
52 Week's High₹172.5
52 Week's Low₹106.68
Book Value₹130.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87,572.72
P/E6.19
EPS20.04
Divi. Yield2.9
The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.Read More
However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7,633.61
6,834.75
6,834.75
6,406.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89,335.36
71,499.47
63,741.39
58,069.89
Net Worth
96,968.97
78,334.22
70,576.14
64,476.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
646.15
6,006.03
8,933.89
7,235.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director(Shareholders)
Jayadev M
Executive Director
Nitesh Ranjan
Nominee (Govt)
Sameer Shukla
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Laxman S Uppar
Managing Director & CEO
Manimekhalai A
Director (Shareholder)
Priti Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S K Dash
Chairman (Non-Executive)
SRINIVASAN VARADARAJAN
Executive Director
Ramasubramanian S
Executive Director
Shri Sanjay Rudra
Executive Director
Pankaj Dwivedi
Nominee (RBI)
Prakash Baliarsingh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Union Bank of India
Summary
Union Bank of India is one of largest state-owned banks in India. The Bank is a listed entity and the Government of India holds 74.76% in Banks Total Share Capital. The Bank has international presence with 3 overseas branches at Hong Kong, DIFC (Dubai) and Sydney (Australia). In addition, it has representative offices at Shanghai, Beijing and Abu Dhabi. It operate in United Kingdom through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Bank of India (UK) Ltd. Union Bank of Indias portfolio of services include Retail Banking, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Treasury Operations, Cash Management Services, Merchant Banking, Depository Services, Online Trading in Securities and Clearing Bank Services.Union Bank of India was originally incorporated on November 11, 1919 in Mumbai with the name The Union Bank of India Ltd. It was promoted by Seth Sitaram Poddar. In the year 1921, the Bank shifted their registered office to Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai, which was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi. The Bank got into growth phase in the 1960s and they aligned their activities in line with the national priorities.In July 19, 1969, the Bank was nationalised and the name of the Bank was changed to Union Bank of India. Pursuant to nationalization, the Bank sponsored four regional rural banks in 1972. In the year 1975, Belgaum Bank Ltd, a private sector bank was amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 2001, Staff Training College, Bangalore, the Banks staff college acquired ISO 9001 certification. In the
Read More
The Union Bank of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Union Bank of India is ₹87572.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Union Bank of India is 6.19 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Union Bank of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Union Bank of India is ₹106.68 and ₹172.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Union Bank of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.77%, 3 Years at 41.11%, 1 Year at 0.82%, 6 Month at -8.90%, 3 Month at 4.27% and 1 Month at -1.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.