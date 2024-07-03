Summary

Union Bank of India is one of largest state-owned banks in India. The Bank is a listed entity and the Government of India holds 74.76% in Banks Total Share Capital. The Bank has international presence with 3 overseas branches at Hong Kong, DIFC (Dubai) and Sydney (Australia). In addition, it has representative offices at Shanghai, Beijing and Abu Dhabi. It operate in United Kingdom through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Bank of India (UK) Ltd. Union Bank of Indias portfolio of services include Retail Banking, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Treasury Operations, Cash Management Services, Merchant Banking, Depository Services, Online Trading in Securities and Clearing Bank Services.Union Bank of India was originally incorporated on November 11, 1919 in Mumbai with the name The Union Bank of India Ltd. It was promoted by Seth Sitaram Poddar. In the year 1921, the Bank shifted their registered office to Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai, which was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi. The Bank got into growth phase in the 1960s and they aligned their activities in line with the national priorities.In July 19, 1969, the Bank was nationalised and the name of the Bank was changed to Union Bank of India. Pursuant to nationalization, the Bank sponsored four regional rural banks in 1972. In the year 1975, Belgaum Bank Ltd, a private sector bank was amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 2001, Staff Training College, Bangalore, the Banks staff college acquired ISO 9001 certification. In the

