Inflation Calculator

Inflation Calculation Formula

The formula for calculating inflation is –

Inflation Rate = (Current CPI – Previous CPI) / Previous CPI x 100

Here, CPI refers to the Consumer Price Index. Current CPI is for the current period, and the Previous CPI is for the earlier period.

For example:

Inflation Rate = (Cost of Goods in Current Year – Cost of Goods in Base Year) x 100 / Cost of Goods in Base Year

Suppose a loaf of bread costs Rs. 20 in 2015 (the base year). In 2020, the same loaf of bread cost Rs. 25.

To determine the rate of inflation between 2015 and 2020, we can plug the values into the inflation rate formula:

Cost of a loaf of bread in 2020 (Current Year) = Rs. 25

Cost of a loaf of bread in 2015 (Base Year) = Rs. 20

Inflation Rate = (Cost in Current Year – Cost in Base Year) x 100 / Cost in Base Year

= (25 – 20) x 100 / 20

= 5 x 100 / 20

= 25%

Therefore, the inflation rate over the 5 years from 2015 to 2020 is 25%, indicating the price of the loaf of bread became 25% more expensive over this duration.

This demonstrates how the inflation formula can calculate actual inflation rates based on changes in the cost of goods over time. The choice of base year sets the reference point for price changes.